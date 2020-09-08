Papillion-La Vista South tops Lincoln Pius X in clash of Class A's top two volleyball teams

LINCOLN — Papillion-La Vista South protected its Class A No. 1 ranking Tuesday night against No. 2 Lincoln Pius X.

Freshman Lauren Medeck had 15 kills to lead the Titans to a 25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20 victory over the host Thunderbolts. Papio South moved to 8-1 while Pius fell to 4-1.

"We knew coming in that we were playing a really good team,'' Titans coach Katie Tarman said. "We took care of our details and let them make the errors.''

Papio South, the defending Class A champion, won two of the first three sets and then finished off the match in four. The final set was tied 16-16, but the Titans outscored Pius 9-4 the rest of the way.

"We didn't want to go to that fifth set,'' Tarman said. "I think we all felt a confidence that we were going to win it in four.''

Pius coach Katie Wenz said her team needed to stay more aggressive late in that final set.

"We made some mental errors and some communication errors,'' she said. "We know that we've got some things to work on.''

Papio South grabbed the first set, finishing it off when a Thunderbolt serve sailed long. Pius captured the second set behind the strong play of Kylen Sealock, who had four of her team-high 14 kills.