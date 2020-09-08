Papillion-La Vista South tops Lincoln Pius X in clash of Class A's top two volleyball teams

LINCOLN — Papillion-La Vista South protected its Class A No. 1 ranking Tuesday night against No. 2 Lincoln Pius X.
Freshman Lauren Medeck had 15 kills to lead the Titans to a 25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20 victory over the host Thunderbolts. Papio South moved to 8-1 while Pius fell to 4-1.
"We knew coming in that we were playing a really good team,'' Titans coach Katie Tarman said. "We took care of our details and let them make the errors.''
Papio South, the defending Class A champion, won two of the first three sets and then finished off the match in four. The final set was tied 16-16, but the Titans outscored Pius 9-4 the rest of the way.
"We didn't want to go to that fifth set,'' Tarman said. "I think we all felt a confidence that we were going to win it in four.''
Pius coach Katie Wenz said her team needed to stay more aggressive late in that final set.
"We made some mental errors and some communication errors,'' she said. "We know that we've got some things to work on.''
Papio South grabbed the first set, finishing it off when a Thunderbolt serve sailed long. Pius captured the second set behind the strong play of Kylen Sealock, who had four of her team-high 14 kills.
The Titans sprinted to a 9-2 lead in the third set and held on for a 25-19 win. Junior setter Ava LeGrand had seven assists, a kill and a block.
The fourth set was tied nine times, the last time at 16-all. A kill by Stella Adeyemi gave the Titans the lead for good and started a four-point run that opened some daylight.
Medeck had two of the last three kills to clinch the victory.
"She has very good body control for a freshman,'' Tarman said. "She's a powerful attacker who is quickly adapting to our program.''
Adeyemi had 12 kills for the Titans and Emma O'Neill added 10. LeGrand, a Kansas State pledge, dished out 32 assists.
Cora Thomas had 10 kills for the Thunderbolts, while Leah Mach and Alexis Markowski — a Nebraska basketball pledge — each chipped in eight. Setters Sophia Gallagher and Adison Markowski combined for 39 assists.
"It's good to be pushed this early in the season,'' Wenz said. "Hopefully we'll learn from it.''
Papillion-La Vista South (8-1) ... 25 19 25 25
At Lincoln Pius X (4-1) ... 16 25 19 20
PLVS (kills-aces-blocks): Kynley Sis 0-1-0, Delanie Vallinch 1-3-0, Breckyn Moore 2-0-0, Aliah Clarke 0-0-3, Stella Adeyemi 12-0-1, Jeli Petrovic 0-1-0, Emma O'Neill 10-0-2, Ava LeGrand 2-0-2, Lauren Medeck 15-0-1.
LPX: Sydney Gubbels 6-0-1, Josie Gabel 0-1-0, Cora Thomas 10-0-4, Leah Mach 8-0-0, Regan Haith 5-0-2, Kylen Sealock 14-1-0, Alexis Markowski 8-0-2, Sophia Gallagher 0-1-0.
Set assists: PLVS 33 (LeGrand 32, Vallinch 1); LPX 44 (Gallagher 22, Adison Markowski 17, Sealock 2, Gabel 2, Mach 1).
