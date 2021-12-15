Papillion-La Vista South volleyball finishes 3rd in final national rankings

Papillion-La Vista South finished third in the final prepvolleyball.com national ratings.
The Titans went 40-0 to capture their fifth state title and second in the past three years. Papio South, the overall No. 1 team in Nebraska, became the first Class A squad to go unbeaten in the past 10 years.
Marymount of Los Angeles finished as the No. 1 team nationally, followed by No. 2 Cathedral Catholic of San Diego.
Two other Nebraska teams were ranked in the Top 100. Class B runner-up Norris was 57th and Class B champion Omaha Skutt was 59th.
