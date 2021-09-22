Papillion-La Vista South volleyball moves into top 10 in national rankings

Papillion-La Vista South jumped from 13th to 7th this week in the prepvolleyball.com national ratings.
The Titans, the top-ranked team in Nebraska, moved to 18-0 on Tuesday night with a win over Omaha Benson. Papio South will play at Omaha Marian on Thursday night before competing in the Allison Weston Invitational this weekend at Papillion-La Vista.
Norris, the No. 1 team in Class B, is 25th nationally. The lone loss for the 16-1 Titans came against Papio South.
