 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Papillion-La Vista South volleyball moves into top 10 in national rankings
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Papillion-La Vista South volleyball moves into top 10 in national rankings

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 21.

Papillion-La Vista South jumped from 13th to 7th this week in the prepvolleyball.com national ratings.

The Titans, the top-ranked team in Nebraska, moved to 18-0 on Tuesday night with a win over Omaha Benson. Papio South will play at Omaha Marian on Thursday night before competing in the Allison Weston Invitational this weekend at Papillion-La Vista.

Norris, the No. 1 team in Class B, is 25th nationally. The lone loss for the 16-1 Titans came against Papio South.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hot Or Not: Justin Fields will be next rookie QB to get first career win?

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert