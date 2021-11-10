 Skip to main content
Papillion-La Vista South volleyball moves to No. 2 in national rankings
VOLLEYBALL

Papio South

Papillion-La Vista South players celebrate their Class A title win over Millard West.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Papillion-La Vista South climbed one notch to No. 2 in the latest prepvolleyball.com national ratings.

The Titans capped their 40-0 season Saturday night by capturing their fifth state title and second in the past three years. It also was the first time in 10 years that a team finished unbeaten in Class A.

Papio South had been ranked No. 3 the past four weeks but slipped past Cathedral Catholic of San Diego into No. 2. Marymount from Los Angeles remains No. 1.

Omaha Skutt, which had not previously been ranked nationally, is No. 21. The SkyHawks (33-8) set a state record Saturday night by winning their seventh straight Class B title.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

