Papillion-La Vista South volleyball moves up to No. 13 in national ratings

Papillion-La Vista South moved up to 13th this week in the prepvolleyball.com national ratings.

The 10-0 Titans, ranked No. 1 in Nebraska, were 16th nationally last week.

Undefeated Norris, ranked No. 2 in Class B, also cracked the national Top 25. The 11-0 Titans, who defeated Class B No. 3 Waverly on Tuesday night, check in this week at No. 23.

Both teams will compete this weekend in the two-day Lincoln Public Schools Invitational.

Perennial power Louisville (Kentucky) Assumption is the No. 1 team nationally this week.

