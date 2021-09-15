 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Papillion-La Vista South volleyball moves up to No. 13 in national ratings
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Papillion-La Vista South volleyball moves up to No. 13 in national ratings

Papillion-La Vista South moved up to 13th this week in the prepvolleyball.com national ratings.

The 10-0 Titans, ranked No. 1 in Nebraska, were 16th nationally last week.

Undefeated Norris, ranked No. 2 in Class B, also cracked the national Top 25. The 11-0 Titans, who defeated Class B No. 3 Waverly on Tuesday night, check in this week at No. 23.

Both teams will compete this weekend in the two-day Lincoln Public Schools Invitational.

Perennial power Louisville (Kentucky) Assumption is the No. 1 team nationally this week.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AL Wild Card Race

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert