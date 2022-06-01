Papillion-La Vista South will host televised volleyball tournament

Defending Class A champion Papillion-La Vista South will be host Oct. 7 and 8 for a televised high school volleyball tournament with three other national powers.

Coming to Nebraska will be 2021 AVCA final No. 2 San Diego Cathedral, No. 13 Nampa Skyview from Idaho and Ponte Vedra from Florida.

Ponte Vedra had been in the top five in the AVCA rankings before being upset in its state final.

Games will be at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day and shown on an ESPN network, Papio South athletic director Jeremy Van Ackeren said.

The teams will arrive the day before the first matches and have a practice prior to a welcome banquet.

"We were contacted a few months ago by Paragon Marketing (of Chicago) about hosting this event. This is a huge deal for the state and for volleyball in the Midwest," Van Ackeren said.

