Papillion-La Vista South wins title at Lincoln Public Schools Invitational

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Public Schools Invitational seems to bring out the best in Papillion-La Vista South, a point proven again Saturday.

The top-ranked Titans moved to 16-0 with a 25-14, 25-18 sweep of Elkhorn South, capturing the title of the 16-team event at Lincoln Southeast.

"This tournament brings out good things from our kids," coach Katie Tarman said. "This is the best I've seen them play."

It was Papio South's second win over the defending Class A champion in as many days. The Titans swept the Storm in pool play Friday.

"Everyone knows how tough this tourney can be," Elkhorn South coach Chelsea Potter said. "It's like a mini-state tournament so I was happy with our team's performance."

Papio South didn't waste time in the first set, opening a quick 7-2 advantage. The lead grew to 17-7 and the Titans finished off the set on a block by Kansas State pledge Ava LeGrand.

The second set was close early but Papio South started to inch away, opening a 14-10 lead. Elkhorn South was unable to get closer than two and the Titans won the match on a block by senior middle Emma O'Neill.

Tarman said playing Elkhorn South twice did lead to some anxiety heading into the final.