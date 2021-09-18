Papillion-La Vista South wins title at Lincoln Public Schools Invitational

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Public Schools Invitational seems to bring out the best in Papillion-La Vista South, a point proven again Saturday.
The top-ranked Titans moved to 16-0 with a 25-14, 25-18 sweep of Elkhorn South, capturing the title of the 16-team event at Lincoln Southeast.
"This tournament brings out good things from our kids," coach Katie Tarman said. "This is the best I've seen them play."
It was Papio South's second win over the defending Class A champion in as many days. The Titans swept the Storm in pool play Friday.
"Everyone knows how tough this tourney can be," Elkhorn South coach Chelsea Potter said. "It's like a mini-state tournament so I was happy with our team's performance."
Papio South didn't waste time in the first set, opening a quick 7-2 advantage. The lead grew to 17-7 and the Titans finished off the set on a block by Kansas State pledge Ava LeGrand.
The second set was close early but Papio South started to inch away, opening a 14-10 lead. Elkhorn South was unable to get closer than two and the Titans won the match on a block by senior middle Emma O'Neill.
Tarman said playing Elkhorn South twice did lead to some anxiety heading into the final.
"It was concerning," she said. "They're a good team that passes the ball well but we were able to find some weakness, especially on the left side."
That was where junior Stella Adeyemi pounded her match-high 10 kills. Lauren Medeck added eight kills and setter LeGrand dished out 25 assists.
"Every player has accepted her role," Tarman said. "I don't think we have a weak link."
Senior Kylie Weeks had six kills to pace the Storm.
"We tried to do some things differently but it still wasn't good enough," Potter said. "They have a lot of weapons and a very smart setter."
It was the second tournament title for the Titans, who return to action Tuesday against Omaha Benson.
Elkhorn South, the runner-up in three tourneys, plays at Bellevue West on Tuesday.
#nebpreps Emma O’Neill with the final block as Papio South captures the LPS Invite. 🏐 pic.twitter.com/4fachlUmKD— Mike Patterson (@MPattersonOWH) September 18, 2021
Elkhorn South (13-6)....................14 18
Papillion-La Vista South (16-0).....25 25
ES (kills-aces-blocks): Annie Millard 1-0-0, Kylie Weeks 6-0-0, Sarah Galligan 1-0-0, Kaitlin Thiebauth 3-0-1, Maddie Henry 2-0-0, Mia Mroczek 2-0-1, Delaney Burge 2-0-0.
PLVS: Stella Adeyemi 10-0-1, Emma O'Neill 5-0-3, Ava LeGrand 3-1-1, Lauren Medeck 8-0-1, Shealie Wiebers 5-0-0.
Set assists: ES 15 (Madi Woodin 14, Weeks 1); PLVS 27 (LeGrand 25, Harlei Cole 2).
