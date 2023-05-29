Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Brice Wallar provided a memorable finish Monday night to the 50th anniversary of the Collin-Orcutt All-Star Game.

​He had the walk-off RBI single to lift the Collin squad to an 8-7 victory. Wallar, from Papillion-La Vista South, was named his team's MVP and earned a $500 scholarship from the game sponsor — American Legion Post No. 1.

Sam Patton of Omaha Creighton Prep earned that honor for the Orcutts and the $500 scholarship.

​Wallar came up to bat in the ninth with the bases loaded and two out. Down in the count 0-2, he drilled a single to left that ended the game at Brown Park.

"I was looking fastball and I got a slider," Wallar said. "I was ready and put a good swing on it."

Wallar also doubled, scored two runs and pitched a scoreless inning. After his game-winning RBI, he got drenched with the water cooler by his victorious teammates.

Collin co-coach Bill Lynam, who coached Wallar at Papio South, said it was a great way to end the 50th version of the game first played in 1973.

"It's such an honor to be a part of this game," Lynam said. "To see so much baseball talent on one diamond is awesome."

The Collin squad was cruising early, leading 5-0 after two innings. Max Heard of Millard South had two RBIs while Tyler Jeffus of Bellevue West and Peyton Moore of Millard West had one.

The Orcutts tied it with two in the third and three in the fourth. Those RBIs came from Patton, Connor Hunt (Elkhorn), Corbin Paddack (Omaha Burke), Eli Small (Elkhorn South) and Grant Sommers (Prep).

The score remained 5-5 until the seventh, when Korey Cozad of Millard West drilled an RBI single.

The Orcutts went ahead for the first time with two runs in the eighth. One scored on a throwing error and the go-ahead run scored on a grounder by Omaha Roncalli's Wyatt Yetter.

The Collin squad tied it in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Heard, his third RBI of the night. Cozad pitched out of trouble in the top of the ninth, leading to Wallar's game-winning RBI.

"This is probably the best high school baseball experience I've ever had," Wallar said. "Everybody was kind of quiet while we were warming up but by the end of the game, we were all best friends."

Orcutt.....002 300 020—7 11 2

Collin......230 000 111—8 11 1

W: Cozad. L: Hunt. 2B: O, Christensen, Sommers; C, Wallar. 3B: O, Small.

