LAWRENCE, Kan. — South Dakota State signee Caiden Fredrick of Papillion-La Vista South was Nebraska’s only winner Friday at the Kansas Relays.

Fredrick’s winning throw in the boys discus was 193-8.

National long jump champion Jaylen Lloyd, in his first meet of the year coming off a football injury, was second in the boys triple jump for Omaha Westside. Lloyd, who had a 50-foot jump last year to win the all-class gold while at Omaha Central, went 47-3½. The worst of his four legal attempts was 46-8.

In other boys events, Jack Dahlgren of Kearney was fourth in the 300 hurdles (39.46) and Ben Alberts of Grand Island Central Catholic was 10th in the 800 (1:58.40),

In girls, Claire White of Omaha Westside was third in the 3,200 (11:12.42), Amari Laing of Millard South fourth (37-10½) and Maria Connealy of Omaha Gross ninth (37-1) in the triple jump and Karyn Burkholder of Cozad ninth in the 300 hurdles (47.77).

Tiger vaults 12-5

At the Pat Murphy Invitational in Fremont, the Tigers’ Tayler Evans cleared 12-5 to jump to No. 6 all time in the girls pole vault. She also won the triple jump.

Norfolk’s Rowdy Bauer improved his state-leading mark in the boys long jump to 23-8½.

Lincoln Southwest swept the team titles at Heedum Field. Fremont High’s Appleget Field is undergoing renovations.

Boys team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 171, Norfolk 96, Millard North 94.5, Fremont 71.5, Columbus 60, Millard South 32.

100: Jackson Carpenter, LSW, 10.83. 200: Xzavion Laing, MN, 22.40. 400: Matthew Ratledge, MN, 51.20. 800: Isaac Ochoa, N, 1:59.31. 1,600: Juan Gonzalez, F, 4:26.19. 3,200: Ochoa, 9:29.38. 110 hurdles: Grant Hunsaker, MN, 15.08. 300 hurdles: Hunsaker, 41.59. 400 relay: LSW 43.79. 1,600 relay: Columbus 3:31.23. 3,200 relay: LSW 8:05.67. Shot: Jackson Bos, N, 52-4¾. Discus: Samuel Zazueta, N, 153-8. High jump: Lucas Helms, LSW, 6-4. Long jump: Rowdy Bauer, N, 23-8½. Triple jump: Bratyn Nespor, MS, 42-11. Pole vault: Dylan Headrick, MS, 13-6.

Girls team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 205, Fremont 113, Millard North 107, Columbus 48, Norfolk 37, Millard South 10.

100: Eilzabeth Wemhoff, C, 12.21. 200: Wemhoff, 25.34. 400: Nonic Oelling, LSW, 59.98. 800: Lily Schwartz, LSW, 2:23.39. 1,600: Chloe Hemmer, F, 5:22.48. 3,200: Maris Dahl, F, 12:03.38. 100 hurdles: Alynna Henderson, LSW, 16.83. 300 hurdles: Henderson, 48.59. 400 relay: LSW, 51.02. 1,600 relay: Fremont, 4:13.77. 3,200 relay: F, 10:09.02. Shot: Kat Beachler, MN, 43-8. Discus: Beachler, 131-8. High jump: Jocelynn Oltman, LSW, 5-0. Long jump: Ella Cooper, F, 17-0. Triple jump: Tayler Evans, F, 33-7½. Pole vault: Evans, 12-5.