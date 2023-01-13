Papillion-La Vista South's Lauren Medeck named Nebraska's Gatorade volleyball player of the year

Lauren Medeck of Papillion-La Vista South has been named Nebraska’s Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year.
Medeck, a South Dakota pledge, is the sixth Titans’ player to earn the honor.
The 6-foot junior outside hitter led Papio South to a 34-5 record and the school’s third Class A title in four years. She had 482 digs and 461 kills, including 21 in the Class A final against Omaha Westside.
Medeck, who maintains a weighted 4.08 grade-point average, is a member of the school’s Student Leadership Academy. She also has volunteered locally with the Special Olympics and has donated her time as a youth volleyball coach.
She is now a finalist for the national award, which will be announced later this month.
