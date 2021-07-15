Papillion-La Vista team finishes as runner-up in nation's American Legion tournament

Papillion Pinnacle Bank finished as the runner-up this week in the nation’s largest American Legion tournament.

Coach Nate McCabe’s squad lost to Mankato (Minnesota) 4-1 in Tuesday’s final of the 96-team Gopher Classic, played in suburban Minneapolis. The squad from Papillion-La Vista High went 7-2 and boosted its overall record to 26-15.

“I knew we had it in us,” McCabe said. “That tournament is such a grind but I think we definitely learned something about ourselves.”

The coach said the experience reminded him of 2017, when his squad captured the Legion state title and qualified for a regional.

“When we won that summer, it told us how good we could be,” McCabe said. “I think it’s a lot like that because we really played up to our potential.”

Pinnacle Bank finished ahead of 94 other teams despite being shorthanded. Two players were hurt the previous week, dropping the roster to 13.

“Of those 13, 11 of those guys pitched in the tournament,” McCabe said. “We were down to our last pitcher in the final and he gave us 5⅔ innings but we came up a little short.”

Pinnacle Bank will host one of the Senior Area tournaments that begin Friday.