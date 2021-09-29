Papillion-La Vista Tennis Invitational ends early because of rain

The Papillion-La Vista Tennis Invitational, which was rained out last Monday, got started Wednesday before rain kept it from finishing.

Showers started just after noon and caused play to be halted. Coaches voted at about 1:45 p.m. to call off the rest of the tournament due to wet courts.

Lincoln East, which will be a favorite to win Class A at the state meet in two weeks ago, was the only team to advance all four entries to the semifinals before play was stopped.

