 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Papillion-La Vista volleyball beats Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Marian
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Papillion-La Vista volleyball beats Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Marian

{{featured_button_text}}

Papillion-La Vista defeated Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Marian on Thursday in the annual volleyball triangular between the three schools.

The Class A No. 4 Monarchs beat the No. 2 Thunderbolts and then capped the night with a 25-20, 25-23 sweep over the No. 8 Crusaders.

Pius defeated host Marian in the first match.

Creighton pledge Norah Sis had 14 kills to lead Papio past Marian.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert