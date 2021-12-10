Papillion-La Vista volleyball coach John Svehla resigns

Papillion-La Vista volleyball coach John Svehla has announced his resignation.

He led the Monarchs the past three seasons, compiling an 81-25 record while leading the team to state each year.

“John is a man of integrity, and he has always done things the right way,” athletic director Jason Ryan said. “We will miss him on the sidelines next year.”

Varsity assistant Priscilla O’Dowd has been promoted to head coach. A 2015 graduate of Papio and a 2019 Midland College grad, O’Dowd was a four-time All-American for the Warriors.

“We are very excited to have coach O’Dowd continue the tradition of excellence that the Monarch volleyball program represents,” Ryan said.

