Papillion-La Vista wrestling has leadership covered and isn't taking it for granted

Between Nick Hamilton and Cole Price, Papillon-La Vista has leadership covered.

Hamilton, a nationally ranked transfer from Iowa, is the lead-by-example type. Then there’s Price, the top-ranked 170-pounder in the state with a personality as strong as his wrestling style.

Together they give the Class A No. 4 Monarchs the kind of high-end firepower that few in the state can match.

“Those guys raise each others’ bars,” Papio coach Chris Curry said. “It’s making guys all around them better, too.”

Curry’s team is one of only two in Class A with two or more unanimous No. 1 wrestlers in the three major rankings (coaches, NEWrestle, Huskermat).

It’s the kind of situation that coaches dream about. And one that Curry said he’s not taking for granted.

“Having Nick in the room, he adds two or three more levels to the team,” Curry said. “We’ve had some really good wrestlers in recent years. Nick is a whole other animal. And Cole has had to work harder because he has pride. And when you have pride, you want to step up your game.”

Hamilton, a junior, won a state title a year ago at Underwood after finishing second as a freshman.