Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil feels 'fortunate' for opportunity to win third state tennis title

Ethan Neil will have a chance this fall to add his name to the list of recent three-time state tennis champions.
The Papillion-La Vista senior is grateful to have that opportunity.
"I think we're very fortunate that Papillion-La Vista decided to open up and play sports. I felt bad for all those spring sports kids that lost their season," Neil said. "I saw a lot of big colleges and OPS all canceling fall sports. I was definitely concerned it may not happen."
But as of now, it is happening. Thursday is the NSAA's first day of competition for tennis.
Neil finished third in No. 1 singles as a freshman before winning the past two finals. He can become the fourth player since the late 2000s to win Class A's singles title three times — the others are Omaha Burke's Jackson Withrow, Millard North's David Liu and Lincoln Southwest's Will Gleason.
Neil will be the favorite this season as Class A's singles field won't be as deep overall as in recent years. Last year's state runner-up, Mason Warner of Lincoln Pius X, decided not to play this fall.
From what he's seen in practice so far, Papio coach Josh Siske believes Neil is ready to go.
"One of the biggest things I've noticed about him is he's stronger (than in past years). He got himself in the weight room and is definitely stronger. That's going to help him in the long matches and his serving," Siske said.
Neil said he spent more time getting stronger with more time to fill because of COVID-19. He said he was only able to play about four tournaments since March due to the virus causing cancellations.
That also has slowed his recruiting process. He's narrowed his college list to four or five colleges, including Division I and II schools. He hasn't been able to make any visits.
"It's been different not being able to play nationals and those tournaments that college coaches can watch," Neil said. "To me, division doesn't matter that much, it's where I'll fit and improve the most."
Neil's focus now is on the fall, even if being a three-time champ isn't at the forefront of his mind.
"To be honest, it's not something he and I have ever talked about. He likes to play high school tennis because his friends are playing high school tennis. The kids he's tight with at school are on the team," Siske said.
Class B
Elkhorn Mount Michael and Omaha Skutt are preseason favorites in Class B as both return experienced squads from a year ago.
Defending champion York had a senior-laden team last year, while Mount Michael was second and Skutt third.
Mount Michael returns three players who finished in the top three at state. That group is led by senior Isaac Gart, who won No. 1 singles at state without dropping a game.
Skutt returns nearly all its starters, while McCook also brings back two of its state finalists.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.