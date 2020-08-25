Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil feels 'fortunate' for opportunity to win third state tennis title

Ethan Neil will have a chance this fall to add his name to the list of recent three-time state tennis champions.

The Papillion-La Vista senior is grateful to have that opportunity.

"I think we're very fortunate that Papillion-La Vista decided to open up and play sports. I felt bad for all those spring sports kids that lost their season," Neil said. "I saw a lot of big colleges and OPS all canceling fall sports. I was definitely concerned it may not happen."

But as of now, it is happening. Thursday is the NSAA's first day of competition for tennis.

Neil finished third in No. 1 singles as a freshman before winning the past two finals. He can become the fourth player since the late 2000s to win Class A's singles title three times — the others are Omaha Burke's Jackson Withrow, Millard North's David Liu and Lincoln Southwest's Will Gleason.

Neil will be the favorite this season as Class A's singles field won't be as deep overall as in recent years. Last year's state runner-up, Mason Warner of Lincoln Pius X, decided not to play this fall.

From what he's seen in practice so far, Papio coach Josh Siske believes Neil is ready to go.