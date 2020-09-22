Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil goes on a roll at invitational, earning four wins

Ethan Neil knows the physical toll events like Monday’s 20-team Papillion-La Vista Invitational can take on a player.
The Papio senior recalled past daylong high school tournaments when he and his opponent would be exhausted and battling cramps by the time they finished the final round.
Neil made sure that wasn’t an issue Monday. He rolled to four wins, capped by a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Fremont’s Alex Bigsby in the No. 1 singles final at Koch Tennis Center.
“This tournament is always a long one and a grinder for sure, but I just focused on my side of the court and hoped the results would follow,” said Neil, the two-time defending state champion.
Bigsby has positioned himself as one of the leading state title contenders as his only three losses this season are to Neil. But Neil consistently broke Bigsby’s serve Monday as he established control.
Bigsby had chances to keep the second set close. Neil saved three break points in his first service game of the set, then at 3-0, Bigsby broke Neil after a marathon service game in which Bigsby had five break points and Neil served five double faults.
“That might be the longest game I’ve ever played. Really, that was a big game. I kept plugging away, but he ended up making a couple of good shots and won the game,” Neil said. “I just had to make sure that wasn’t a momentum-changer.”
It wasn’t as Neil quickly got the break of serve back en route to improving to 21-0 this season.
“I think this whole season I’ve been playing a high level of tennis and it’s good to get some good competition in,” Neil said.
Neil helped Papio finish third in the team race of its home invitational. Lincoln East placed all four entries in the semifinals and won the meet with 47 1⁄2 points. Lincoln Southwest was second with 37.
Lincoln East’s best win of the day may have been in the No. 1 doubles final as Kyle Givens and Gabe Whiston rolled to a 6-0, 6-2 win over top-seeded Lincoln Pius X. Givens and Whiston had lost 8-5 to Pius’ Jase Woita and Joe Plachy 8-5 last Monday.
“I’m so proud of the guys because we were just focusing on our fundamentals. They just played great tennis,” East coach Chris Stock said of his 1 doubles team. “We played clean tennis. Our net play was active and our baseline play was consistent.”
Omaha Westside freshman AJ Shefsky won the No. 2 singles title with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Lincoln Southwest’s Markus Rutledge. Shefsky had to beat Lincoln North Star’s Cooper Wesslund 11-9 in a third-set tiebreaker to advance out of the semifinals.
Elkhorn South’s Miles Meier and Hayden Kelberlau won third-set tiebreakers in the semifinals and final to win No. 2 doubles.
