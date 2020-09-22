Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil goes on a roll at invitational, earning four wins

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ethan Neil knows the physical toll events like Monday’s 20-team Papillion-La Vista Invitational can take on a player.

The Papio senior recalled past daylong high school tournaments when he and his opponent would be exhausted and battling cramps by the time they finished the final round.

Neil made sure that wasn’t an issue Monday. He rolled to four wins, capped by a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Fremont’s Alex Bigsby in the No. 1 singles final at Koch Tennis Center.

“This tournament is always a long one and a grinder for sure, but I just focused on my side of the court and hoped the results would follow,” said Neil, the two-time defending state champion.

Bigsby has positioned himself as one of the leading state title contenders as his only three losses this season are to Neil. But Neil consistently broke Bigsby’s serve Monday as he established control.

Bigsby had chances to keep the second set close. Neil saved three break points in his first service game of the set, then at 3-0, Bigsby broke Neil after a marathon service game in which Bigsby had five break points and Neil served five double faults.