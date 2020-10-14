Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil may become three-time Class A champion at No. 1 singles

The epitome of what makes Ethan Neil so tough to beat actually occurred when he lost a game.
The Papillion-La Vista senior was facing Fremont’s Alex Bigsby in the final of last month’s Papio Invitational. During one of his second-set service games, Neil had five double faults and faced five break points, but he kept hanging in, finding ways to extend the game. Bigsby eventually hit a winner to claim the game, but Neil won the match 6-1, 6-1.
“Mentally he’s so good,” Papio coach Josh Siske said. “He understands he’s going to get people’s best shot.”
Neil has a chance to become a three-time Class A champion at No. 1 singles, joining recent standouts Will Gleason, David Liu and Jackson Withrow. The state meet begins Thursday at Koch Tennis Center.
No opponent has won more than two games against Neil in any of his 34 wins. Siske thinks Neil’s level of play has only gotten better as a senior.
“He’s bigger, stronger, faster than last year,” Siske said. “He’s got more power ... his lateral speed impresses me.”
Bigsby is seeded second in No. 1 singles — three of his four losses are to Neil. And while Neil is the favorite in his bracket, the team race could be wide open.
Papio, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Westside and Omaha Creighton Prep have No. 1 seeds in the four divisions, but none of those teams are strong up and down the lineup. Lincoln East has three entries seeded in the top three while all four Lincoln Southwest entries are seeded in the top six. Lincoln Pius X is the defending team champ.
Champions will be crowned Friday for a season that appeared to be anything but a certainty back in August due to COVID-19.
“Definitely a little different, but I’m glad it was able to go on,” Neil said.
COVID restrictions also have kept Neil, a four-star recruit, from making official visits to colleges. He said he knows the coaches and some players at Creighton and UNO, and hopes to make a college choice by the end of the year.
