Papillion Pinnacle Bank defeats Elkhorn South legion team to advance to state tournament

McCabe said a key to victory was the Monarchs' ability to safely navigate through the first three innings. Starter Patrick Zeller gave up four walks and three hits but kept the Storm off the board.

"Those were all high-pressure innings," McCabe said. "He made some big pitches when we needed them."

Pinnacle went ahead 2-0 in the third on an RBI double by Ethan Nissen and a run-scoring single by Gage Ingram.

The Storm took the lead with a three-run fourth. Owens had an RBI single, another run scored on a wild pitch and a third came home on the back end of a double steal.

The Monarchs tied it in the fourth on a run-scoring single by Saxton and went ahead with a three-run fifth. Hunter Jones drove in one, and Nick Chanez smacked a two-run single to make it 6-3.

A Guy Hunt triple and a run-producing groundout by Trevor Winterstein drew the Storm within two, but they couldn't get any closer.

​PDG coach Brandon Dahl credited his team for making it to the tourney semifinal. Twelve players from the Storm spring varsity team that also came within one win of state did not play Legion ball this summer.