Papio coach Zach Walsh has his father to help guide him first year on sidelines

Zach Walsh is in the family business. And business has been good.

The first-year coach of Papillion-La Vista has a last name is synonymous with coaching girls soccer in the Metro.

His father John, an assistant with the Monarchs this season, took teams to seven Class A finals and won three championships.

“Growing up with my dad, I obviously saw what he did for decades,” Zach said. “I just wanted to do it the right way, like he did.”

The blueprint was definitely there.

John’s Millard North girls program played in ten straight state semifinals, the last of which came in his final season with the Mustangs in 2015.

Both before and after his time at Millard North, Walsh had stints as the head coach of the Ralston boys. There was a long stretch with the Ralston girls earlier in his career, and his first six years coaching came at Omaha Creighton Prep, his alma mater.

So when the youngest of his four followed in his footsteps, joining was a no brainer.

“It’s been fantastic,” John said. “He has done a great job. I assumed he’d do a good job, but he’s done a great job.”

Zach said there was no interview necessary to get his first assistant coach in the fold.

“The nepotism factor wasn’t really there because I do have a slight resume,” John joked.

Soccer has always been a major topic of conversation between the two. Those talks just happen far more often now.

There’s typically an afternoon call as Zach makes the drive to practice. And another afterwards on the drive home to go over what they saw.

“It’s just been so nice to have him to bounce ideas off of,” Zach said.

This isn’t the first time the two have shared a soccer stage, though.

In 2008 John’s Millard North girls won the Class A title, one night before Zach was a part of Millard South’s boys team that won the program’s only state championship.

The Walsh double, as it’s referred to in their family.

A childhood spent in the sport included dad as coach a couple of times when Zach was younger.

What does he remember about those days?

“First of all, there was no preferential treatment. I was just another player out there,” he said. “But I think one of the things that I’ve gotten from him as a coach that has stuck with me is to just be positive. I can’t remember a time ever getting yelled at on the soccer field. And I’m not a yeller. I try to be super positive, and I think I got that from him.”

There’s a matter of perspective, too, Zach said. Even when John was coaching power-packed Millard North teams, he’d answer the same way when asked how the Mustang season was going to go.

“It was always, ‘we’re going to win some, and we’re going to lose some,’” Zach said, nailing an impression of his dad.

They’ve done a little of both this season with the Monarchs, rising into the rankings in mid-April before dropping three of their last four down the stretch.

It’s a program that has reached the state tournament in three of the last five seasons, but hasn’t won a match there since a runner-up finish in 1994.

Six of Papio’s seven losses this season have come to ranked opponents.

“They come to work,” Zach said. “The girls compete in every match. They might not always go our way, but man, they show up to work and give it their all.”

Added John: “He has the girls really prepared. They would run through a brick wall for him.”

John was nearly ready to do the same at one point this season. After the Monarchs beat the same Millard North team he coached for so long in a shootout, Zach put a big hug on his dad and told him “I’m really glad you’re on this journey with me.”

“So that’ll get ya,” John cracked.

The journey now includes the postseason, and a district opener Saturday at 11:30 a.m. against Bellevue East. Win there and a likely final against top-ranked Gretna, Class A’s defending champion, would await.

Whatever happens, this doesn’t figure to be the end to their time coaching together. John, who can often be found leaned back in an outdoor chair on the sidelines during matches, has no intentions of hanging it up any time soon.

“The other day he even said ‘When I’m old and can’t walk, wheel me out to the pitch and let me watch soccer in the spring,’” Zach said with a laugh.

