SOFTBALL

Papio grad Jordy Bahl named Big 12 Freshman and Co-Pitcher of the Year

Oklahoma pitcher and Papillion-La Vista graduate Jordy Bahl was named Big 12 Freshman of the year (unanimous) as well as Co-Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday.

Bahl led the Big 12 in wins (21), allowing just 18 earned runs this season. She also had the conference’s second-lowest opponent’s batting average (.137) and struck out the second-most batters (199).

Bahl shared the Co-Pitcher of the Year award with Oklahoma State's Kelly Maxwell.

In her final season at Papio, Bahl was named the Gatorade national high school softball player of the year in 2021 after leading the Monarchs to their second straight perfect season and third Class A title in four years. She was also recognized as The World-Herald's girls high school athlete of the year in 2021 and Gatorade's Nebraska softball player of the year. 

