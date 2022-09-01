Papio rolls to sweep of Omaha Westside

Playing at home made all the difference Thursday night for Papillion-La Vista.

With a loud student section behind them, the Monarchs posted a three-set volleyball sweep over Omaha Westside. Papio avenged a recent loss to the Warriors by capturing the match 25-20, 25-15, 25-23.

The Class A No. 6 Monarchs moved to 5-3 while No. 2 Westside fell to 4-2.

"We played them a lot tougher this time," coach Priscilla Petersen said. "Our serve and pass showed up tonight and we also did a better job with our block."

A key player for Papio was junior middle Mia Tvrdy. The Oregon pledge had 13 kills, five blocks and two aces.

"She did a really good job against us," Warriors coach Korrine Bowers said. "They looked like a different team than the one we just played."

Tvrdy had plenty of help. Senior Anna Sis and junior Morgan Glaser each had 10 kills and Reagan Hickey dished out 30 assists.

Mention also must be made of a defensive play by Regan Beckenhauer, which came late in the third set. A blast by Creighton recruit Destiny Ndam-Simpson caromed off Beckenhauer's neck and sailed over the net and down for a Papio point.

"First we had to check and make sure that she was OK," Petersen said. "That's the kind of play that can give your team a lot of momentum."

Papio led throughout the first set as Tvrdy had six kills and two blocks. Westside got within 22-20 but the Monarchs won the next three points, taking the set on a Warriors hitting error.

Petersen's squad opened a big lead in the second set and won by 10, with Glaser knocking down the final kill.

The third set was close and got even closer when Westside drew within a point at 23-22 and again at 24-23. Tvrdy then got her fifth block to end the match, sending the Monarchs' students home happy.

Samantha Laird led the Warriors with 13 kills while Simpson, a Creighton recruit, had 11. She also had four assists as Bowers experimented with a 6-2 offense.

"We practiced it all week and thought we'd try it tonight," the coach said. "It was something new and I'm sure there were some nerves involved."

Both teams return to action Tuesday. The Monarchs will play at Millard South while the Warriors will host Class A No. 3 Millard West.

Omaha Westside (4-2) ... 20;15;23

Papillion-La Vista (5-3) ... 25;25;25

OW (kills-aces-blocks): Tatum Godinez 1-0-0, Daniela Gologan 0-1-0, Isabella Lamb 8-0-1, Madeline Lamb 1-0-0, Eleanor Brislen 0-0-1, Destiny Ndam-Simpson 11-0-1, Kensington Tekrony 2-3-0, Samantha Laird 13-1-0.

PLV: Anna Sis 10-1-0, Reagan Hickey 1-0-0, Morgan Glaser 10-0-0, Regan Beckenhauer 1-0-0, Lauren Burden 3-0-0, Mia Tvrdy 13-2-5, Lillian Vitera 3-0-2.

Set assists: 33 (Audrey Behrens 22, Gologan 4, Ndam-Simpson 4, Jocelyn Healy 2, Tekrony 1); PLV 34 (Hickey 30, Karlyn Francis 4).