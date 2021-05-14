Papio South aims for first state baseball title in a decade

Papillion-La Vista South baseball coach Bill Lynam knows it was a challenge just to reach the state tournament.

The real test begins Saturday when the first round of the Class A double-elimination tourney starts in Lincoln.

“This was more of an endurance test this season,” Lynam said. “There were a lot of good teams and you had to show up and play hard every day.”

Lynam’s Titans will be one of eight teams competing for the state title when play begins at Den Hartog Field and Sherman Field. Two games will be played at each site Saturday before the tournament shifts to Haymarket Park on Monday for the rest of the tourney.

Papio South, making its first appearance at state since 2016, will carry a 20-8 mark into its opener. That will be against Millard West, the defending (2019) state champion.

The 2020 spring varsity season was canceled because of the pandemic, which contributed to the parity this season.

“There were a lot of new (varsity) players,” Lynam said. “And you were never sure who was going to get hot, so every game was important.”

The third-ranked Titans got a taste of that competitive balance in early April, losing 11-2 to unranked Lincoln Northeast.