Papio South aims for first state baseball title in a decade

Papillion-La Vista South baseball coach Bill Lynam knows it was a challenge just to reach the state tournament.
The real test begins Saturday when the first round of the Class A double-elimination tourney starts in Lincoln.
“This was more of an endurance test this season,” Lynam said. “There were a lot of good teams and you had to show up and play hard every day.”
Lynam’s Titans will be one of eight teams competing for the state title when play begins at Den Hartog Field and Sherman Field. Two games will be played at each site Saturday before the tournament shifts to Haymarket Park on Monday for the rest of the tourney.
Papio South, making its first appearance at state since 2016, will carry a 20-8 mark into its opener. That will be against Millard West, the defending (2019) state champion.
The 2020 spring varsity season was canceled because of the pandemic, which contributed to the parity this season.
“There were a lot of new (varsity) players,” Lynam said. “And you were never sure who was going to get hot, so every game was important.”
The third-ranked Titans got a taste of that competitive balance in early April, losing 11-2 to unranked Lincoln Northeast.
“They looked like one of the best teams in the state that day,” Lynam said. “But our team has been resilient all season and we were able to bounce back.”
Papio South went 9-4 the rest of the regular season and played well enough to host one of the six districts. The Titans defeated Omaha North in a semifinal before playing a tough final against Millard North, another ranked team hungry to get back to state. The Mustangs scored a run in the top of the seventh to tie it before Papio South scored in the bottom of the inning to win it.
“Knowing there were so many quality teams this season, we knew every district was going to be a (fight),” Lynam said. “I told our guys to enjoy that win but now we’ve gotten back to work this week.”
The Titans have three players batting higher than .400. Jackson Trout leads the team at .468, followed by Jackson Horn (.440) and Brayden Curtis (.417).
Nick Ripple leads the pitching staff with a 6-2 record and 0.84 ERA. Austin Sides has won five games.
In his 19th season as head coach, Lynam’s teams have won more than 300 games. He guided the Titans to state titles in 2010 and 2011, but Papio South has not been back to the championship game since.
The 2 p.m. first-round game against Millard West will feature teams ranked in the top five.
“The district final was fun but now we’ve refocused for state,” Lynam said. “Playing a team like Millard West definitely will get their attention.”
First-round Class A games
At Den Hartog
10 a.m.: No. 1 seed Millard South (30-4) vs. No. 8 Columbus (18-13)
Polar opposites here as the top-ranked Patriots make their state-leading 42nd appearance at state while the Discoverers make their third and first since 1953. Millard South has waited two years for redemption after losing the 2019 final 2-1 in 11 innings against Millard West. Columbus earned its way to state with upset district wins over Omaha Creighton Prep and Lincoln East.
2 p.m.: No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South (20-8) vs. No. 5 Millard West (24-11)
The Titans won the only previous meeting between the two teams, posting a 5-1 road win on April 5. Papio South rallied to defeat Millard North in the district final to earn a spot at state for the first time in five years. The Wildcats won their first state title in 2019 and hope to make it two in a row. Millard West defeated unranked Omaha Burke in the A-5 district final.
At Sherman
10 a.m.: No. 2 seed Bellevue West (27-4) vs. No. 7 Fremont Bergan (16-7)
The Thunderbirds won the Metro Conference tournament and have been one of the top teams all season. Bellevue West, which won 16 in a row at one point, is seeking its first title since 1978. Bergan, the 2019 American Legion state champion, is making its third trip to state since 2017. The Knights qualified as a wild card after losing in districts to Lincoln North Star.
2 p.m.: No. 3 Lincoln East (21-8) vs. No. 6 Lincoln Southwest (19-10)
The fellow members of the Heartland Athletic Conference are not strangers, splitting a pair of games this season. The Spartans, last at state in 2012, qualified as a wild card after losing to Columbus in the A-3 district final. The Silver Hawks, who won the A-6 district crown, are seeking to make their first championship-game appearance in their ninth trip to state.