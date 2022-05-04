Papio South boys soccer defeats defending state champ Omaha South in district final

Omaha South held off Papillion-La Vista South as long as it could Wednesday night.

But the two-time returning state champions will be staying home from Morrison Stadium for the first time since 2009.

The Titans’ Ethan Bichler scored off a corner kick in the 61st minute and Colin Macke and Andra Santamaria added goals before Omaha South broke up the shutout.

Papio South (15-4) will be in the state tournament for the first time since 2019 (when it lost to Omaha South) with its 3-1 home win in the A-3 district final at Papillion-La Vista Stadium.

Omaha South (8-7) got its only goal on Arturo Castro’s goal off a rebound in the 76th minute.

More district results

BOYS

A-2: Omaha Creighton Prep 3, Elkhorn South 1, OT: Brady Bragg scored four minutes into overtime and Zamere Issaka got the insurance goal for the 16-2 Junior Jays, who will go to state for the 14th consecutive year. Prep’s tying goal was on Simon Metcalf’s penalty kick after Bragg was taken down in the box midway through the second half.

A-5: Lincoln East 2, Millard South 1: Aiden Nachi had the game-winner goal with 48 seconds for the Spartans (12-3). Millard South (12-5) needs Gretna and Omaha Bryan to win their district finals on Thursday.

A-6: Omaha Westside 3, Kearney 1: The Warriors (13-4) will be at state for the first time since 2018. Luke Van Belle opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Kearney (11-5) ended its season.

B-1: Omaha Skutt 3, Ralston 0: Ben Schendt opened the scoring for the SkyHawks (13-3). Dylan Toth doubled the lead early in the second half.

B-2: Mount Michael 3, Bennington 2, OT: Ethan Moline scored at the end of the second overtime for the Knights (9-7).

B-4: Norris 1, Crete 0: Tate Crawford opened the scoring in the 28th minute as the Titans avenged a recent loss to Crete.

B-5: South Sioux City 1, Blair 0: The Cardinals (7-8) made a first-half penalty kick stand up for the win.

B-8: Lexington 2, Scottsbluff 0: Jordy Enamorado had a goal and assisted on Ernie Vargas’ goal just before the half.

Projected Class B district-final pairings: Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt, South Sioux City vs. Lexington, Kearney Catholic vs. Bennington, Norris vs. Scottsbluff, Crete at Waverly, Columbus Scotus at Grand Island Northwest, Elkhorn North at Nebraska City, Elkhorn Mount Michael at Ralston.

GIRLS

A-1: Omaha Marian 3, Millard North 0: Liv Heinert scored in the first half and Hannah Tate and Maria McLeay tallied in the second half against the school that knocked them out in the 2021 state semifinals.

A-3: Lincoln Southeast 4, North Platte 0: Corynne Olsen scored twice for the Knights (14-1).

A-7: Lincoln Pius X 2, Millard West 1, SO: The Thunderbolts (11-4) qualified for the first time since 2015 by winning the shootout 5-3. Millard West (10-6) needs undefeated Gretna to beat Papillion-La Vista in Thursday’s A-2 final and

B-1: Conestoga 3, Plattsmouth 0: Addie Priefert, Davida Garrett and Kya Halouska scored for the Cougars (9-7).

B-3: Omaha Duchesne 2, Bennington 1: The Cardinals (14-3) held on after leading 2-0 at the half.

B-4: Omaha Skutt 4, Elkhorn 0: Presley Douglas, Breena Whitaker, Reagan Moritz and Lexi Von Dollen scored for the defending champion SkyHawks (13-2).

B-7: Grand Island Northwest 2, Hastings 0: Anna Keller’s goal in the sixth minute was all the Vikings (14-2) needed.

B-8: Scottsbluff 2, Lexington 0: Ella Foote and Shae Willats scored for the Bearcats (10-6).

Projected Class B district-final pairings: Conestoga at Skutt, Hastings at Norris, Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Duchesne, Scottsbluff vs. Columbus Scotus, Elkhorn at Grand Island Northwest, Platteview at Bennington, Blair at Lincoln Lutheran/RC, Elkhorn North at Omaha Mercy.​

