Papio South clinches third Class A title in four years

LINCOLN — Make it three Class A state volleyball titles in four years for Papillion-La Vista South.

The top-ranked Titans accomplished that Saturday night with a 25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17 win over Omaha Westside in the championship match.

The victory denied a first state title for the 30-9 Warriors, making their first finals appearance since 1985.

"I'm a little emotional," Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. "These kids are something special."

It was the third match between the teams this season, with the Titans (34-5) also winning the previous two.

Westside hung tough in the first set, grabbing a 20-19 lead on a Titan hitting error. Papio South responded by winning the next three points and eventually claimed the set on a kill by Hawaii commit Stella Adeyemi.

The Warriors trailed 12-8 in the second set but rallied to grab a 19-18 lead on a kill by Samantha Laird. Westside outscored the Titans 6-2 the rest of the way, claiming the set on another Laird kill.

Papio South responded like a champion, rolling to a double-digit win in the third set. Lauren Medeck pounded her 20th kill of the night in a 25-15 win, giving the Titans a 2-1 edge in the match.

The fourth set was tied 6-6 before the Titans went on a 5-1 run to gain some daylight. The lead grew to 16-10 on a block by Morgan Bode, forcing Westside coach Korrine Bowers to use her final timeout.

Adeyemi had four consecutive kills down the stretch and Bode ended it with a kill, triggering a dogpile.

"This team put its heart and soul on the floor," Tarman said. "They have a love for one another."

It was the Titans' sixth title since 2010, when a trio of future Nebraska players — sisters Kadie and Amber Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter — started a string of three in a row.

Papio South now has three in four years, finishing as the runner-up to Elkhorn South in 2020.

"I always knew that we could get to this point," Tarman said. "This is a very cool thing for these kids."

Medeck finished with 25 kills while Adeyemi had 21.

Creighton pledge Destiny Ndam-Simpson had 25 kills for Westside while Laird finished with 19.

"Those are two very high-level players," Tarman said. "It was an honor to play against them."

Omaha Westside (30-9)............. 23 25 15 17

Papillion-La Vista South(34-5)... 25 20 25 25

OW (kills-aces-blocks): Destiny Ndam-Simpson 25-0-1.5, Samantha Laird 19-0-0.5, Isabelle Lamb 3-0-2.5, Kensington TeKrony 3-0-2.0, Eleanor Brislin 1-0-1.5, Jocelyn Healy 0-0-1.0, Brooklyn Miller 0-0-0, Daniela Gologan 0-0-0, Jane Kubat 0-0-0, Audrey Behrens 0-0-0.

PS: Lauren Medeck 25-0-3.5, Stella Adeyemi 22-0-0.5, Morgan Bode 8-0-4.5, Chloe Livingston 5-0-0.5, Ava Greene 4-0-0.5, Kami Dyrstad 1-1-0, Charlette Solomon 0-2-0.5, Quinn Groves 0-0-0, Shealie Wiebers 1-0-0, Makenzie Dyrstad 0-1-0, Olivia Brodersen 0-0-0, Kyla Dyrstad 0-1-0.

Set assists: OW, Healy 46, Gologan 1. PS, Solomon 30, Kyla Dyrstad 24, Mak. Dyrstad 7, Brodersen 1.