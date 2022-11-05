 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Papio South clinches third Class A title in four years

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska state volleyball tournament wraps up Saturday with champions.

LINCOLN — Make it three Class A state volleyball titles in four years for Papillion-La Vista South.

The top-ranked Titans accomplished that Saturday night with a 25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17 win over Omaha Westside in the championship match.

The victory denied a first state title for the 30-9 Warriors, making their first finals appearance since 1985.

"I'm a little emotional," Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. "These kids are something special."

It was the third match between the teams this season, with the Titans (34-5) also winning the previous two.

Westside hung tough in the first set, grabbing a 20-19 lead on a Titan hitting error. Papio South responded by winning the next three points and eventually claimed the set on a kill by Hawaii commit Stella Adeyemi.

The Warriors trailed 12-8 in the second set but rallied to grab a 19-18 lead on a kill by Samantha Laird. Westside outscored the Titans 6-2 the rest of the way, claiming the set on another Laird kill.

Papio South responded like a champion, rolling to a double-digit win in the third set. Lauren Medeck pounded her 20th kill of the night in a 25-15 win, giving the Titans a 2-1 edge in the match.

The fourth set was tied 6-6 before the Titans went on a 5-1 run to gain some daylight. The lead grew to 16-10 on a block by Morgan Bode, forcing Westside coach Korrine Bowers to use her final timeout.

Adeyemi had four consecutive kills down the stretch and Bode ended it with a kill, triggering a dogpile.

"This team put its heart and soul on the floor," Tarman said. "They have a love for one another."

It was the Titans' sixth title since 2010, when a trio of future Nebraska players — sisters Kadie and Amber Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter — started a string of three in a row.

Papio South now has three in four years, finishing as the runner-up to Elkhorn South in 2020.

"I always knew that we could get to this point," Tarman said. "This is a very cool thing for these kids."

Medeck finished with 25 kills while Adeyemi had 21.

Creighton pledge Destiny Ndam-Simpson had 25 kills for Westside while Laird finished with 19.

"Those are two very high-level players," Tarman said. "It was an honor to play against them."

Omaha Westside (30-9)............. 23  25  15  17

Papillion-La Vista South(34-5)... 25  20  25  25

OW (kills-aces-blocks): Destiny Ndam-Simpson 25-0-1.5, Samantha Laird 19-0-0.5, Isabelle Lamb 3-0-2.5, Kensington TeKrony 3-0-2.0, Eleanor Brislin 1-0-1.5, Jocelyn Healy 0-0-1.0, Brooklyn Miller 0-0-0, Daniela Gologan 0-0-0, Jane Kubat 0-0-0, Audrey Behrens 0-0-0.

PS: Lauren Medeck 25-0-3.5, Stella Adeyemi 22-0-0.5, Morgan Bode 8-0-4.5, Chloe Livingston 5-0-0.5, Ava Greene 4-0-0.5, Kami Dyrstad 1-1-0, Charlette Solomon 0-2-0.5, Quinn Groves 0-0-0, Shealie Wiebers 1-0-0, Makenzie Dyrstad 0-1-0, Olivia Brodersen 0-0-0, Kyla Dyrstad 0-1-0.

Set assists: OW, Healy 46, Gologan 1. PS, Solomon 30, Kyla Dyrstad 24, Mak. Dyrstad 7, Brodersen 1.

Championship matches are set! Check out the full bracket here!

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

