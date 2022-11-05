Papio South clinches third Class A title in four years

The Nebraska state volleyball tournament wraps up Saturday with champions.
LINCOLN — Make it three Class A state volleyball titles in four years for Papillion-La Vista South.
The top-ranked Titans accomplished that Saturday night with a 25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17 win over Omaha Westside in the championship match.
The victory denied a first state title for the 30-9 Warriors, making their first finals appearance since 1985.
"I'm a little emotional," Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. "These kids are something special."
It was the third match between the teams this season, with the Titans (34-5) also winning the previous two.
Westside hung tough in the first set, grabbing a 20-19 lead on a Titan hitting error. Papio South responded by winning the next three points and eventually claimed the set on a kill by Hawaii commit Stella Adeyemi.
The Warriors trailed 12-8 in the second set but rallied to grab a 19-18 lead on a kill by Samantha Laird. Westside outscored the Titans 6-2 the rest of the way, claiming the set on another Laird kill.
Papio South responded like a champion, rolling to a double-digit win in the third set. Lauren Medeck pounded her 20th kill of the night in a 25-15 win, giving the Titans a 2-1 edge in the match.
The fourth set was tied 6-6 before the Titans went on a 5-1 run to gain some daylight. The lead grew to 16-10 on a block by Morgan Bode, forcing Westside coach Korrine Bowers to use her final timeout.
Adeyemi had four consecutive kills down the stretch and Bode ended it with a kill, triggering a dogpile.
"This team put its heart and soul on the floor," Tarman said. "They have a love for one another."
It was the Titans' sixth title since 2010, when a trio of future Nebraska players — sisters Kadie and Amber Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter — started a string of three in a row.
Papio South now has three in four years, finishing as the runner-up to Elkhorn South in 2020.
"I always knew that we could get to this point," Tarman said. "This is a very cool thing for these kids."
Medeck finished with 25 kills while Adeyemi had 21.
Creighton pledge Destiny Ndam-Simpson had 25 kills for Westside while Laird finished with 19.
"Those are two very high-level players," Tarman said. "It was an honor to play against them."
Omaha Westside (30-9)............. 23 25 15 17 Papillion-La Vista South(34-5)... 25 20 25 25 OW (kills-aces-blocks): Destiny Ndam-Simpson 25-0-1.5, Samantha Laird 19-0-0.5, Isabelle Lamb 3-0-2.5, Kensington TeKrony 3-0-2.0, Eleanor Brislin 1-0-1.5, Jocelyn Healy 0-0-1.0, Brooklyn Miller 0-0-0, Daniela Gologan 0-0-0, Jane Kubat 0-0-0, Audrey Behrens 0-0-0. PS: Lauren Medeck 25-0-3.5, Stella Adeyemi 22-0-0.5, Morgan Bode 8-0-4.5, Chloe Livingston 5-0-0.5, Ava Greene 4-0-0.5, Kami Dyrstad 1-1-0, Charlette Solomon 0-2-0.5, Quinn Groves 0-0-0, Shealie Wiebers 1-0-0, Makenzie Dyrstad 0-1-0, Olivia Brodersen 0-0-0, Kyla Dyrstad 0-1-0. Set assists: OW, Healy 46, Gologan 1. PS, Solomon 30, Kyla Dyrstad 24, Mak. Dyrstad 7, Brodersen 1.
Photos: Nebraska state volleyball championships
Papillion-La Vista South celebrates their win over Omaha Westside for the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney raises her fist in celebration of a point against Omaha Skutt during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Kami Dyrstad prepares to serve against during Omaha Westside the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kensington TeKrony hits the ball at Papillion-La Vista South's Ava Greene during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Kami Dyrstad, left, and Lauren Medeck nearly collide while going for the ball in the first set against Omaha Westside during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South celebrates a point in the first set against Omaha Westside during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Ava Spies waits for the serve against Omaha Skutt during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran celebrates defeating Fremont Bergan for the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday. Lincoln Lutheran finished the season undefeated.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North celebrates a point over Omaha Skutt during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt celebrates a point against Elkhorn North during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Ivy Leuck dives for a ball against Elkhorn North during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Kailey Hrbek talks to Assistant Coach Jordan Larson as they take on Omaha Skutt during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Shannon Heaney hits the ball against Omaha Skutt during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Paisley Douglas hits the ball against Elkhorn North during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Claire Mlnarik, right, hugs, Sydney Meyer after the lost to Lincoln Lutheran for the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Hartington Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol, Lauren Bernecker, Meredith McGregor, and Jozie Becker celebrate a point defeating Norfolk Catholic for the class D1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Kathlyne Jones celebrates a point in the fifth set over Norfolk Catholic during the class D1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal hits the ball over towards Fremont Bergan during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's celebrates a first set point against Lincoln Lutheran during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Lily Wohlgemuth hist the ball towards Fremont Bergan during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran celebrates a second-set point against Fremont Bergan during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal celebrates a point against Fremont Bergan during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Paige Frickenstein hits the ball twoards Lincoln Lutheran's Erika Young during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg Grand Island Central Catholic's Tristyn Hedman during the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic's Carolyn Maser, left, and Tristyn Hedman celebrate a point against Gothenburg during the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg's Kynlee Strauser celebrates a point against Grand Island Central Catholic during the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg's Taryn O'Hare hits the ball towards Grand Island Central Catholic's Madelyn Weyers during the class
C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg's Kara Waskowiak, left, hits the ball towards Grand Island Central Catholic's Avery Kelly, center, and Hadlee Hasselmann during the class
C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Gothenburg's Kara Waskowiak, Grand Island Central Catholic's Avery Kelly and Hadlee Hasselmann react to a Grand Island Central Catholic point during the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic celebrates its win over Gothenburg for during the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg's Madison Smith, left, and Emily Cornwell talk before receiving their runner-up trophy after being defeated by Grand Island Central Catholic for the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth, left, and Ava Spies try to block the ball against Omaha Skutt during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Morgan Burke hits the ball toward Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney, left, and Ava Spies during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney hits the ball against Omaha Skutt during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney hits the ball against Omaha Skutt during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt celebrates their win over Elkhorn North for the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt celebrates their win over Elkhorn North for the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Ava Spies, Morgan Going and Haylee Wolf watch Omaha Skutt celebrate winning the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside celebrates a first-set point against Papillion-La Vista South during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson hits the ball at Papillion-La Vista South's Shealie Wiebers, left, and Morgan Bode, center, during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Eleanor Brislen hits the ball at Papillion-La Vista South's Lauren Medeck during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Chloe Livingston hits the ball to Omaha Westside's Isabella Lamb, center, and Eleanor Brislen during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Lauren Medeck spikes the ball at Omaha Westside during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Eleanor Brislen spikes the ball at Papillion-La Vista South's Lauren Medeck, left, and Morgan Bode, center, during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
