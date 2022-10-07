 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
alert topical
VOLLEYBALL

Papio South defeats Skyview in four sets at nationally televised volleyball invite

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Papillion-La Vista South defeated Skyview (Idaho) on Friday night to advance to the final of the GEICO Volleyball Invitational.

The host Titans won 25-18, 25-21, 14-25, 25-20 to move on to Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. final.

Lauren Medeck had 22 kills to lead the 23-4 Titans, ranked second in the all-class Top 10.

The match was televised on ESPNU.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert