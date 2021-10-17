Papio South enters Metro Conference volleyball tournament aiming to continue win streak

Papillion-La Vista South will seek to continue its season-long win streak at the Metro Conference volleyball tournament.
The four-day event begins Monday, with Wednesday’s semifinals and Thursday’s final scheduled for Baxter Arena.
The Titans, ranked No. 1 in Nebraska and No. 3 nationally by prepvolleyball.com, enter the tourney with a 31-0 mark. Papio South is coming off a 4-0 performance at the (Omaha Skutt) SkyHawk Invitational.
Coach Katie Tarman’s squad dropped a set at the SkyHawk Invite against nationally ranked (No. 17) St. Thomas Aquinas of suburban Kansas City, only the second set the Titans have lost. The first came against Millard West in the season-opening Bellevue West Invitational.
The Wildcats are seeded second in the Metro tourney, behind top seed Papio South. Millard West, ranked No. 2 in the Nebraska Top 10, are winless in three previous matches against the Titans.
Papio South and Papillion-La Vista High will be the sites for the first two days of the Metro tourney, with matches being best of three. The best-of-five semifinals at Baxter will be played Wednesday at 5 p.m. and 6:30 and the best-of-five final will be Thursday at 6 p.m.
Northwest misses tourney
Because of a scheduling error, Omaha Northwest won't participate in next week's Metro Conference volleyball tournament.
Coach Shannon Walker said the school caught the mistake this week.
According to NSAA regulations, teams may compete in a limited number of matches and tournaments. The Huskies have played in nine duals, three tourneys and two triangulars.
Northwest recently competed in the NIKE Tournament of Champion in Phoenix, where it went 3-3 to capture a division title. It was scheduled to play in two more tournaments before the start of the postseason, which would have put the Huskies over the limit.
Walker said the team had to choose between the Omaha South Invitational this weekend and the Metro tourney. The Huskies chose the South Invite because it potentially would allow the team to play more matches.
Because the scheduling error was caught in time, Northwest still will be able to compete in districts.
Schedule
Monday — At Papillion-La Vista South: No. 17 seed Om. Benson vs. No. 16 Om. Bryan, 4:30 p.m. Benson-Bryan winner vs. No. 1 Papio South, 5:30. No. 9 Om. Marian vs. No. 8 Millard South, 6:30. No. 13 Bellevue East vs. No. 4 Gretna, 7:30. No. 12 Om. Central vs. No. 5 Papio, 8:30. At Papillion-La Vista: No. 15 Om. North vs. No. 2 Millard West, 5:30 p.m. No. 10 Millard North vs. No. 7 Bellevue West, 6:30. No. 14 Om. South vs. No. 3 Elkhorn South, 7:30. No. 11 Om. Burke vs. No. 6 Om. Westside, 8:30.
Quarterfinals Tuesday: 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Papio South and Papio
Semifinals Wednesday: 5 and 6:30 p.m. at Baxter Arena
Final Thursday: 6 p.m. at Baxter Arena
