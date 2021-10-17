Papio South enters Metro Conference volleyball tournament aiming to continue win streak

Coach Shannon Walker said the school caught the mistake this week.

According to NSAA regulations, teams may compete in a limited number of matches and tournaments. The Huskies have played in nine duals, three tourneys and two triangulars.

Northwest recently competed in the NIKE Tournament of Champion in Phoenix, where it went 3-3 to capture a division title. It was scheduled to play in two more tournaments before the start of the postseason, which would have put the Huskies over the limit.

Walker said the team had to choose between the Omaha South Invitational this weekend and the Metro tourney. The Huskies chose the South Invite because it potentially would allow the team to play more matches.

Because the scheduling error was caught in time, Northwest still will be able to compete in districts.

Schedule