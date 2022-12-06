Papio South gets past Norris in overtime

Papillion-La Vista South struggled in the first half Tuesday night against Norris, but things eventually got better.

The host Titans defeated Class B No. 3 Norris 58-51 in overtime Tuesday night to boost their girls basketball record to 3-0. Norris (2-1) suffered its first loss.

Papio South bounced back from a forgettable second quarter in which it scored four points. Norris took advantage, finishing the first half on a 13-0 run to grab a 25-13 lead at intermission.

"I think we set the game of basketball back a little bit," coach Andy Gerlecz said. "But I told the girls to keep battling."

His players responded, pulling within 31-25 at the end of the third quarter. Papio South finally got it tied on a 3-pointer by Mya Lempp midway through the fourth quarter. A Charlee Solomon layup then gave Gerlecz's squad its first lead since early in the second quarter.

Norris grabbed a one-point advantage with a minute left in regulation on a layup by Anistyn Rice but a Taylor Mauch free throw tied the game with 48 seconds left.

Norris just missed winning at the end of regulation when a putback by Gracie Kircher came just after the buzzer.

​In the overtime, three players -- Mauch, Lempp and Clare Ullery -- hit 3-pointers to put Papio South in charge. Gerlecz's squad went on a 9-0 run to pull away for the victory.

"They hit some long 3's," first-year Norris coach Wally Johnson said. "It swung the momentum, and it was uphill from there."

The game was played using the 35-second shot clock, a first-year innovation for Class A but not used in Class B.

"It affected us more than I thought it would," Johnson said. "There was a handful of times when it was running down and we needed to make something happen."

Mauch led Papio South with 17 while Lempp had 16 -- all after halftime. Ullery scored 11 while Charlee Solomon chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.

"Norris is long and athletic," Gerlecz said. "We've come back a few times already this season so credit to our girls for continuing to play hard."

Norris (2-1) ... 11;14;6;12;8--51

Papillion-La Vista South (3-0) ... 9;4;12;18;15--58

N: Kennedy Sullivan 7, Nicole Keetle 2, Anistyn Rice 9, Ize Tidball 2, Grayson Piening 7, Gracie Kircher 5, Grace Kohler 8, Ella Johnson 7, Sage Burbach 4.

PLVS: Charlee Solomon 10, Taylor Mauch 17, Mya Lempp 16, Kate Ligon 4, Clare Ullery 11.