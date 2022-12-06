Papio South gets past Norris in overtime

Papillion-La Vista South struggled in the first half Tuesday night against Norris, but things eventually got better.
The host Titans defeated Class B No. 3 Norris 58-51 in overtime Tuesday night to boost their girls basketball record to 3-0. Norris (2-1) suffered its first loss.
Papio South bounced back from a forgettable second quarter in which it scored four points. Norris took advantage, finishing the first half on a 13-0 run to grab a 25-13 lead at intermission.
"I think we set the game of basketball back a little bit," coach Andy Gerlecz said. "But I told the girls to keep battling."
His players responded, pulling within 31-25 at the end of the third quarter. Papio South finally got it tied on a 3-pointer by Mya Lempp midway through the fourth quarter. A Charlee Solomon layup then gave Gerlecz's squad its first lead since early in the second quarter.
Norris grabbed a one-point advantage with a minute left in regulation on a layup by Anistyn Rice but a Taylor Mauch free throw tied the game with 48 seconds left.
Norris just missed winning at the end of regulation when a putback by Gracie Kircher came just after the buzzer.
In the overtime, three players -- Mauch, Lempp and Clare Ullery -- hit 3-pointers to put Papio South in charge. Gerlecz's squad went on a 9-0 run to pull away for the victory.
"They hit some long 3's," first-year Norris coach Wally Johnson said. "It swung the momentum, and it was uphill from there."
The game was played using the 35-second shot clock, a first-year innovation for Class A but not used in Class B.
"It affected us more than I thought it would," Johnson said. "There was a handful of times when it was running down and we needed to make something happen."
Mauch led Papio South with 17 while Lempp had 16 -- all after halftime. Ullery scored 11 while Charlee Solomon chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.
"Norris is long and athletic," Gerlecz said. "We've come back a few times already this season so credit to our girls for continuing to play hard."
Norris (2-1) ... 11;14;6;12;8--51 Papillion-La Vista South (3-0) ... 9;4;12;18;15--58
N: Kennedy Sullivan 7, Nicole Keetle 2, Anistyn Rice 9, Ize Tidball 2, Grayson Piening 7, Gracie Kircher 5, Grace Kohler 8, Ella Johnson 7, Sage Burbach 4.
PLVS: Charlee Solomon 10, Taylor Mauch 17, Mya Lempp 16, Kate Ligon 4, Clare Ullery 11.
Photos: Papio South girls' basketball hosts Norris
Papio South's Kate Ligon smiles at teammates after time expires during a game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South coach Andy Gerlecz talks with players between quarters during a game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Grayson Piening attempts a free throw during a game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Grayson Piening attempts a 3-pointer during a game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Taylor Mauch attempts a free throw during a game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Nicole Keetle drives to the basket during a game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Charlee Soloman drives to the basket against Norris' Gracie Kircher during a game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Taylor Mauch dives for a loose ball against Norris' Gracie Kircher during a game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Ella Johnson fights for possession with Papio South's Mya Lempp during a game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Grayson Piening and Papio South's Charlee Soloman dive for a loose ball during a game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Charlee Soloman drives to the basket during a game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Wally Johnson talks with players between quarters during a game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sage Burbach looks to pass the ball against Papio South's Clare Ullery during a game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Clare Ullery smiles after making a clutch 3-pointer in overtime during a game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Mya Lempp and Norris' Nicole Keetle fight for a loose ball during a game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Charlee Soloman looks to attempt against Norris' Ize Tidball during a game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
