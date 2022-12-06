 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
Presented By Claas

Papio South gets past Norris in overtime

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the All-Nebraska basketball teams since 2015.

Papillion-La Vista South struggled in the first half Tuesday night against Norris, but things eventually got better.

The host Titans defeated Class B No. 3 Norris 58-51 in overtime Tuesday night to boost their girls basketball record to 3-0. Norris (2-1) suffered its first loss.

Papio South bounced back from a forgettable second quarter in which it scored four points. Norris took advantage, finishing the first half on a 13-0 run to grab a 25-13 lead at intermission.

"I think we set the game of basketball back a little bit," coach Andy Gerlecz said. "But I told the girls to keep battling."

His players responded, pulling within 31-25 at the end of the third quarter. Papio South finally got it tied on a 3-pointer by Mya Lempp midway through the fourth quarter. A Charlee Solomon layup then gave Gerlecz's squad its first lead since early in the second quarter.

People are also reading…

Norris grabbed a one-point advantage with a minute left in regulation on a layup by Anistyn Rice but a Taylor Mauch free throw tied the game with 48 seconds left.

Norris just missed winning at the end of regulation when a putback by Gracie Kircher came just after the buzzer.

​In the overtime, three players -- Mauch, Lempp and Clare Ullery -- hit 3-pointers to put Papio South in charge. Gerlecz's squad went on a 9-0 run to pull away for the victory.

"They hit some long 3's," first-year Norris coach Wally Johnson said. "It swung the momentum, and it was uphill from there."

The game was played using the 35-second shot clock, a first-year innovation for Class A but not used in Class B.

"It affected us more than I thought it would," Johnson said. "There was a handful of times when it was running down and we needed to make something happen."

Mauch led Papio South with 17 while Lempp had 16 -- all after halftime. Ullery scored 11 while Charlee Solomon chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.

"Norris is long and athletic," Gerlecz said. "We've come back a few times already this season so credit to our girls for continuing to play hard."

Norris (2-1) ... 11;14;6;12;8--51

Papillion-La Vista South (3-0) ... 9;4;12;18;15--58

N: Kennedy Sullivan 7, Nicole Keetle 2, Anistyn Rice 9, Ize Tidball 2, Grayson Piening 7, Gracie Kircher 5, Grace Kohler 8, Ella Johnson 7, Sage Burbach 4.

PLVS: Charlee Solomon 10, Taylor Mauch 17, Mya Lempp 16, Kate Ligon 4, Clare Ullery 11.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert