What a difference a week makes.

Class A No. 3 Papillion-La Vista South exacted a bit of revenge Monday night, getting a pair of goals in little over a minute late in the first half and riding them to a 2-1 win over second-ranked Millard North in the Metro Conference boys soccer tournament final at Collin Stadium.

It came exactly seven days after a 3-1 loss to the same Mustang bunch, a third in four matches for Papio South.

“That felt good,” TItans coach Dave Lawrence said.

Things started a bit ominously for his side Monday, as Millard North threatened from the jump. A pair of Mustang corners - one from each side - in the first 15 minutes each presented danger.

But junior keeper Darrell James was up to the task on both, starting what would be a man-of-the-match night by making a highlight-reel stop on the second, a header destined for the upper left corner that James got a leaping right hand on.

Papio South looked as if it had broken through less than a minute later, but a goal was ruled offsides.

Another near miss for Millard North - this one a shot off the right post - again turned into a Titan counterattack, with Colin Macke eventually getting chopped down in the box. Drew Darnold would convert the ensuing penalty to open the scoring in the 29th minute, his second of the tournament and fifth of the season.

The lead would double 78 seconds later on Roy Skorgerboe’s tidy shot inside the area. It was the senior’s third goal in the last two matches.

James kept the cushion at 2-0 with a pair of big time saves just after the break, including one in which he slid from the left side of goal to the right - a la a hockey goalie - and stuffed a shot on the doorstep.

Eye-opening stuff from a basketball player that Lawrence got to try his hand at keeper over the winter for the first time in his life.

“He’s just an athlete,” Lawrence said. “He’s so instinctual. Darrell doesn’t even think, it’s just instinctual.”

James’ clean sheet was wiped away near the midway point of the second half when Coen Stackhouse converted a penalty kick that gave the Mustangs life.

Chances for a late equalizer came and went, with a corner kick in the last seven seconds eventually getting cleared out to seal the win.

“Gosh, they’re a good team,” Lawrence said of the Mustangs. “They just outwork you. They outwork you all over the field and you’ve got to change things around just to keep that pace up. Especially in that second half. There was about 15 minutes where they made us play faster than we wanted.”

It was the second Metro title in program history for Papio South, and first since 2015.

The loss snapped a six-match win streak for Millard North, but doesn’t appear to be the last the state will hear out of the Mustangs this season.

“Two fantastic teams, and we went toe-to-toe,” Millard North coach Sandro DeAngelis said. “Super pleased with the effort. We just didn’t execute a couple of plays a couple of times. And in a big game like that, I think that’s what it comes down to. They’re a helluva team, we knew that.”

Millard North (9-3) 0 1 - 1

Papillion-La Vista South (9-3) 2 0 - 2

GOALS: MN, Coen Stackhouse; PLVS, Drew Darnold, Roy Skorgerboe.

Photos: Soccer metro conference finals 2023