Papio South makes strong effort at invitational, but title goes to Papillion-La Vista

The last seed gave the first seed one of its toughest challenges Saturday in the championship game of the Omaha Marian softball invitational.

Papillion-La Vista South trailed just 2-0 heading into the sixth inning of the title game against top-ranked Papillion-La Vista at the Dill Softball Complex. The Monarchs rallied for three runs in the sixth inning to win the game 5-0, but the Titans can take some solace in their performance.

This was the first time the last seed in the early-season tournament has advanced to the championship game. Also, the Monarchs scored their lowest total of the season as they improved to 10-0.

Yes, it’s still another notch in the loss column for the 2-5 Titans. But such a solid pitching and defensive effort against a team that has a 46-game winning streak and averaged 9.3 runs per game in its first nine outings can help build confidence for the rebuilding Titans.

“We’re kind of young out there,” Titans coach Tom Horton said. “The biggest thing in our second year is that girls are getting used to me and they’re buying into the approach we’re using. The kids made some good adjustments throughout the tournament, and they’re starting to have some success.”