Papio South makes strong effort at invitational, but title goes to Papillion-La Vista

The last seed gave the first seed one of its toughest challenges Saturday in the championship game of the Omaha Marian softball invitational.
Papillion-La Vista South trailed just 2-0 heading into the sixth inning of the title game against top-ranked Papillion-La Vista at the Dill Softball Complex. The Monarchs rallied for three runs in the sixth inning to win the game 5-0, but the Titans can take some solace in their performance.
This was the first time the last seed in the early-season tournament has advanced to the championship game. Also, the Monarchs scored their lowest total of the season as they improved to 10-0.
Yes, it’s still another notch in the loss column for the 2-5 Titans. But such a solid pitching and defensive effort against a team that has a 46-game winning streak and averaged 9.3 runs per game in its first nine outings can help build confidence for the rebuilding Titans.
“We’re kind of young out there,” Titans coach Tom Horton said. “The biggest thing in our second year is that girls are getting used to me and they’re buying into the approach we’re using. The kids made some good adjustments throughout the tournament, and they’re starting to have some success.”
Papio South earned its berth in the title game by going 1-1 in Friday’s pool play matchups. After defeating host Marian 6-2, the Titans found themselves down 6-2 to Millard West in the final inning before making a late charge to tie the game and force extra innings.
While the Wildcats prevailed 9-8, Horton saw that spark he’s been hoping the Titans would begin to show as the season progressed.
“We could see how aggressive and confident they were playing,” he said. “Their base-running was really strong; they were taking extra bases and playing through each at-bat. It’s those little things that make a difference, and they’re starting to see that.”
Left fielder Gabi Miranda was one of the sophomores who played a key role in the Titans' defense against the Monarchs. She kept Papio’s offense from getting extra swings by running down three foul balls for outs and making a throw to the infield that got a Monarch base runner out in a rundown.
The Titans’ sophomore battery of pitcher Mariah Unverzagt and catcher Grace Maguire also drew praise from Horton, as did sophomore first baseman Clare Ullery.
Saturday’s victory was the first time this season that Papio had to go the full seven innings to earn a victory. Monarchs coach Todd Petersen said it was easy to see that the Titans have been working hard to become a state tournament-caliber team once again.
“They have a good team, and they always play hard,” he said. “They played well in the pool games. We just had to take advantage of the opportunities we got.”
The two teams are scheduled to play again Monday at 6:45 p.m. at Papio South. Both schools are also in the field for the Papio South Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
