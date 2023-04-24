Caiden Fredrick’s line of progression as a Papillion-La Vista South thrower is sailing off the charts.

By leaps and bounds for the new Kansas Relays discus champion.

“That's the best part about this whole thing," Titans coach Sean McLaughlin said. “I think we’re just touching the iceberg here.”

Fredrick won in Lawrence on April 14 with a career-best 193-8. He stopped throwing after three attempts, all in the 190s.

He’s fifth nationally in the discus, in which Bellevue West’s J’Dyn Bullion is the national leader at 200-6, and sixth in the shot at 62-10¾ that the state’s best. That mark has him ninth on the state’s all-time chart.

“It all comes from my coaching. Like my discus coach (Matt Peitz), he’s been with me since I started throwing in high school and he's always just really pushed me to get better," Fredrick said.

Dale Walker is his shot put coach.

Fredrick finished his sophomore year, after 2020 was lost for this senior class to the pandemic, with personal bests of 48-11 ½ in the shot and 166-3 in the discus.

“For a sophomore, it’s pretty impressive," McLaughlin said. “Last year he had a 19-foot improvement in the discus (to 185-6 and the all-class gold medal at the state meet) and an eight-foot improvement in the shot (to 57-7), which is generally unheard of. Then this year, he’s added about five feet in the shot and eight in the discus.

“He’s just growing by leaps and bounds.”

For a thrower, Fredrick’s frame has room for growth. He’s about 6-4 and 210 pounds. He hasn’t filled out yet.

That will come at South Dakota State, which signed him.

“I think we’re going to see some tremendous things in the future," McLaughlin said. “You have no idea how lucky they are to have him.”

The coach wasn’t at the Kansas meet, as Fredrick was the only Titan there, but kept up online through live results and a group chat.

“He had an excellent series in the discus, every throw in the 190s. So this was not a fluke throw versus one out that and the rest in the 160s," McLaughlin said. “Then the weather changed on Saturday, cold and wet and wind and the performances across the board in the shot put were down so I was very proud for him to get third.”

Fredrick said he liked the competition there. He hadn’t been to the meet at Rock Chalk Park before. His warmup attempts in the discus hadn’t been that good.

“So the first time I went into the ring I didn’t really feel any pressure, just wanted to get a mark,” he said. “It felt pretty solid. After I saw it land, it thought it was a pretty good start. When I asked how far was it, it kind of blew my mind a little bit.

“I don’t really think winning does much to my confidence. I just know I have much more potential.”

Working on form has contributed to the chart-making marks. The greater amount of time have been with the discus form this season, he said, since “last year my form really wasn't all that great and I still had really solid distances last year, and there's just a lot more in the technique for the discus than the shot put.”

There’s excellent competition awaiting him at state. Sam Cappos, who’s signed with Arizona State, has marks this season in the 60s in the shot and the 190s in the discus. And there’s Bullion in the discus.

The only head-to-head was between Cappos and Fredrick at the Titan Classic the day before KU. Cappos prevailed in both events. That was the day Bullion went 200.

“I wasn’t surprised J’Dyn could do it because he's a really good thrower. So I went to Sam and told him. We just were kind of amazed and happy for him because it's such a great number.”

The camaraderie is not forced, especially between Fredrick and Cappos. After Fredrick’s win at KU, Cappos contacted him with congratulations.

“They're good friends," McLaughlin said. “They constantly eyeball each other from across the way. I know that Sam is much more active on social media than Caiden so anytime there's a tweet out there about Caiden Sam immediately likes or retweets.

“You can tell it's a friendly rivalry.”