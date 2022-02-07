Papio South's Claire Busch wins girls singles state bowling title

The second-seeded Jensen defeated Fremont teammates Lexi Montoya and Haylee Bates to reach the championship match.

In the final, Jensen held a slight advantage after the first few frames before Busch got hot. She had strikes in the fourth and fifth, a spare in the sixth and six more strikes to post a 232-180 win.

Busch kept up the pressure in the second game, striking in three of the first four frames. She had no opens and finished with a 217-140 victory to take the match.

Her father Alan, the Titans' bowling coach, said his daughter was focused and ready to go Monday.

"She deserves this," he said. "She's worked really hard and this has always been her dream."

Claire said she was proud to represent Papio South as the school's first state bowling champion in the second season of varsity competition.

"It's an honor," she said. "The school has been so supportive of bowling and I'm very thankful for that."

​Quarterfinals (two-game total):

Karina Capron, Fremont, def. Alexandra Holdsworth, Columbus, 505-380.