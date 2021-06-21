Papio's Jordyn Bahl named Gatorade national softball player of the year

Bahl, who also was named the Nebraska softball player of the year for the second consecutive season last week, is just the second athlete from Nebraska in any sport to be named national player of the year. The other was another Papillion-La Vista alum, Gina Mancuso for volleyball in 2008-09.

After playing four games Sunday in a club tournament her team won in Kansas City, Bahl came to the Papio’s north gym believing it was a ceremony just for the state honor.

That was until her parents, Dave and Emily, all four grandparents and Bahl’s three brothers came around the corner of the bleachers carrying the national trophy.

Completely caught off-guard, Bahl was understandably overcome with emotion, a combination of surprise and excitement. That eventually led to a few tears of joy when her teammates came out to share congratulations and hugs.

With the photos and interviews that followed, Bahl asked that a photo shoot be pushed back because she was exhausted and drained from everything that had unfolded in the previous two hours.

Bahl received the award not just for her excellence on the field, but also for volunteer work she has done for organizations such as the Open Door Mission, the Salvation Army, a local food bank and a softball program for disabled children.