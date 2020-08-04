Parents weigh in before school board as OPS mulls decision on fall sports

Some parents of fall-sports athletes told the Omaha Public Schools board Tuesday night they want their children on the same playing field as other districts in the area.
“Our kids need hope that they will have an opportunity that is provided to other kids in other districts,” said Janet Kohll, whose youngest of five children is a junior at Burke High. “If we don’t return to sports, our kids are basically hostage because (NSAA) transfer rules are not going to be waived.”
Valerie Adams, who has three children in OPS, said the district should offer the sports and let parents decide.
“We are giving choice to parents and students to participate with in-present school or remote, therefore we also need to give students and families choice to participate in activities and sports,’’ Adams said.
OPS administration has yet to announce a decision on fall sports. At the previous OPS board meeting on July 13, it was announced that a decision would be forthcoming on Aug. 3. Last week, a board spokesman said there was no firm date or time for a decision.
Summer workouts for high school sports reopened statewide in two phases, on June 1 for weight rooms and conditioning, plus youth softball and baseball; and July 1 for contact sports activity. In each instance, OPS didn’t start immediately.
On Monday, the Nebraska School Activities Association board unanimously approved opening the season on schedule for each of the fall sports — football, volleyball, softball, boys and girls cross country, girls golf and boys tennis. Tuesday, the NSAA released 10 pages of guidelines for safe openings.
There seem to be three scenarios for OPS with fall sports: Start on time Monday; delay opening for several weeks, probably Aug. 31; or determine not to have fall sports at all.
The OPS representative on the NSAA board of directors is Northwest High Principal Thomas Lee. At the NSAA’s meeting Monday, he suggested that there are Omaha-area schools in Classes A and B — all seven OPS high schools in Class A, for the state’s largest schools — wishing to wait for Aug. 31 to start.
“I’m not sure where we’re at in the metro area,’’ Lee said Monday. “Maybe C and D are ready to start. Maybe B is, too. I think there are a lot of these schools in the metro area that have the same concerns, but do we start at different times for A and B, and C and D?
“I have to bring that up not to throw a monkey wrench in things, but if (the NSAA) starts on time you’re not going to see a lot of those schools starting until August 31 or later.”
Jay Bellar, the executive director of the NSAA, responded that “we don’t know if August 31 is going to be any different than August 10. And so (for) schools that feel that way, which they’re doing what’s best for those schools and we understand that, why wouldn’t we let them come in then and participate?”
The NSAA is maintaining its transfer rules as well. Transfers after May 1 require a family to change its residence for a student to be immediately eligible for varsity competition.
The parents Tuesday night advocating for sports followed a series of OPS staff and parents mostly pushing for school starting next week with all students in remote learning.
“There’s so much fear here,’’ parent Alan Hauschild said, “and we have every right to be fearful. But at some point, we have to focus on opportunity and have to give our students hope. My fear is we’re going to eliminate opportunities for our kids, or our kids sports.
“Twenty years from now, (my son) is going to remember running and being with his friends and not remember what Chapter Six is in the math book.”
Erik Servellon, deputy director at the Tri-Faith Initiative and a school board candidate, viewed it differently.
“I hear some parents talking about being worried for sports. I’m worrying about a kid dying,’’ he said.
