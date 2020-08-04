Parents weigh in before school board as OPS mulls decision on fall sports

On Monday, the Nebraska School Activities Association board unanimously approved opening the season on schedule for each of the fall sports — football, volleyball, softball, boys and girls cross country, girls golf and boys tennis. Tuesday, the NSAA released 10 pages of guidelines for safe openings.

There seem to be three scenarios for OPS with fall sports: Start on time Monday; delay opening for several weeks, probably Aug. 31; or determine not to have fall sports at all.

The OPS representative on the NSAA board of directors is Northwest High Principal Thomas Lee. At the NSAA’s meeting Monday, he suggested that there are Omaha-area schools in Classes A and B — all seven OPS high schools in Class A, for the state’s largest schools — wishing to wait for Aug. 31 to start.

“I’m not sure where we’re at in the metro area,’’ Lee said Monday. “Maybe C and D are ready to start. Maybe B is, too. I think there are a lot of these schools in the metro area that have the same concerns, but do we start at different times for A and B, and C and D?

“I have to bring that up not to throw a monkey wrench in things, but if (the NSAA) starts on time you’re not going to see a lot of those schools starting until August 31 or later.”