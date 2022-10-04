Parker Leise isn't afraid to move for an opportunity whether it's Creighton Prep or IMG Academy

Parker Leise isn't afraid to get out of his comfort zone. That was evident when the former Omaha Creighton Prep quarterback moved across the country to Bradenton, Florida, to play at IMG Academy.

It wasn’t Leise's first move, either.

He started at Shawnee Mission East in Kansas his freshman year before transferring to Prep, where he played his sophomore and junior years. He then left for the boarding school program last spring.

While he valued his time with the Junior Jays, IMG gave him the opportunity to play Florida football with one of the top-ranked programs in the county. Every move, Leise says, is about the opportunity to get better.

“Every school I've been to, I've been committed to them,” the 6-foot-2, three-star prospect said. “Every opportunity I've come across, I think about how I can best show my talents at a high level.”

Now Leise is starting for IMG’s white varsity squad, the level just below the national team. While he has only been there a few months, he says the competitive environment has already helped him grow as a player.

“This whole month I've been able to develop faster than I have in my career so far,” Leise said.

IMG coach Kyle Brey has seen Leise's improvement, too.

“Parker’s done a great job, not only maturing as a quarterback but also earning the trust of new teammates and digesting a new playbook,” Brey said.

The coach added that Leise, with his understanding of the game, is also an asset to the program.

“That's a testament to his coaches back home," Brey said. “We were able to take that and run with it.”

And it's all about improvement.

Leise says he should be better prepared for college, too, since the program is set up like a university, from living on your own to replicating the cadence and rigors of a college day. Plus, he was looking to boost his recruiting stock. One of the benefits of IMG, Brey said, is its connections to college coaches, as well as access to resources to help navigate the recruiting process.

“It's a moving target,” Brey said. “College recruiting these days can be very difficult and the more people you have on your side helps maximize the process.”

So far, Leise has offers that include Butler, Miami (Ohio), Kansas, Brown and Stetson. Since he moved to Florida, Florida schools have started to show interest, as well.

With his father, Daryl Leise, being a former Husker in the early 90s, Nebraska isn’t out of the picture, either.

"I have family roots there and I love the school," Leise said. "It doesn't have a pull for me yet but I'm not opposed to looking into it."

While he is open to all prospects, he said the most important thing is fit — how he fits into the program. But he's in no rush to pick a school just yet.

For now, Leise is making the most of his time at IMG, focusing on making his team and himself better. Despite being away from home, Leise is glad he is where he's at today.

Brey says the feeling is mutual.

“I think the best part about him is he's a great person,” Brey said. “ He's not just a great leader and football player, he’s a great kid. We are just excited to be part of his journey.”