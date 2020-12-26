Past two state champions well honored on All-Metro Conference football teams

A mostly all-senior, All-Metro Conference team could be foreshadowing, as it did the past two years, next year’s state champion.
Last year, it was Omaha Westside with the most non-seniors on the All-Metro first team. The Warriors this year won their first state title since 1982 and earned six of the 24 first-team spots.
Two years ago, Bellevue West was the team with the most All-Metro juniors and the Thunderbirds went on to a record-setting 2019 championship season.
Two of the four juniors this year are from Bellevue West. Add in the second team, and the Thunderbirds have five selections to lead them toward a second title in three years.
Westside has defensive back Avante Dickerson as a rare three-time selection. Repeat picks are quarterback Cole Payton and lineman Cade Haberman. First-time choices are linebacker Ben Radicia, defensive back Koby Bretz and junior running back Dominic Rezac.
Bellevue West’s four first-teamers are senior receiver Keagan Johnson, junior tight end Micah Riley, junior running back Les Richardson and linebacker Jack McConnell. Five Thunderbirds are on the second team, including juniors Kaden Helms, Henry Rickels and Caden Camese.
Johnson and Payton are the All-Metro honorary captains.
On the first-team offense in the skill positions are Iowa-bound Johnson at wide receiver, high-level FBS prospect Riley at tight end, North Dakota State-bound Payton at quarterback and Richardson, Rezac and Air Force-bound TJ Urban of Millard South in the backfield. Trent Brehm of Papillion-La Vista South is the kicker.
The offensive linemen are Isaac Zatechka and NU-bound Teddy Prochazka of Elkhorn South, Tyler Taylor of Millard North, Beau Wendt of Millard South and Northern Illinois-bound Haberman.
The first-team defense consists of Papillion-La Vista junior Will Hubert, Millard North’s Zeph Sivels-Evan, Elkhorn South’s Cooper Taylor and Millard South’s Jack Nickolisen as linemen; James Conway of Millard West, Tate Hinrichs of Millard South, Radicia and McDonnell as linebackers; and NU recruited walk-on Alex Bullock of Omaha Creighton Prep, NU scholarship signee Bretz and Minnesota pledge Dickerson as defensive backs. Patrick Foley of Omaha Creighton Prep, a grayshirt signee with Arkansas, is a two-time All-Metro punter.
The breakdown of the first team includes Haberman, Prochazka, Payton, McDonnell, Conway, Dickerson and Foley as multi-year picks and Riley, Richardson, Rezac and Hubert as juniors. Westside has six players, Bellevue West and Millard South four apiece, Elkhorn South three and Millard North and Prep with two apiece.
The second team includes last year’s All-Metro kicker, Cole Lammel of Millard South, NU-bound AJ Rollins of Prep as a defensive lineman, Gretna sophomore passer Zane Flores and FBS wide receiver prospect Kaden Helms of Bellevue West.
All-Metro selections are based on nominations by high school coaches and observations by The World-Herald staff. All coaches returned forms. Only 11 Metro schools played football this year. The seven Omaha Public Schools suspended fall sports.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR, *Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West, 6-1, 185, Sr.
TE, Micah Riley, Bellevue West, 6-5, 220, Jr.
OL, Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South, 6-9, 300, Sr.
OL, Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 6-4, 270, Sr.
OL, Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside, 6-3, 280,Sr.
OL, Tyler Taylor, Millard North, 6-3, 320, Sr.
OL, Beau Wendt, Millard South, 6-0, 290, Sr.
QB, *Cole Payton, Omaha Westside, 6-3, 215, Sr.
RB, Les Richardson, Bellevue West, 6-1, 215, Jr.
RB, TJ Urban, Millard South, 6-1, 190, Sr.
RB, Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside, 6-1, 175, Jr.
K, Trent Brehm, Papio South, 5-8, 175, Sr.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL, Zeph Sivels-Edan, Millard North, 5-10, 285, Sr.
DL, Will Hubert, Papillion-La Vista, 6-3, 230, Jr.
DL, Cooper Taylor, Elkhorn South, 6-2, 280, Sr.
DL, Jack Nickolisen, Millard South, 6-3, 280, Sr.
LB, Ben Radicia, Omaha Westside, 5-10, 195, Sr.
LB, Tate Hinrichs, Millard South, 6-2, 205, Sr.
LB, James Conway, Millard West, 6-3, 215, Sr.
LB, Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West, 5-9, 175, Sr.
DB, Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside, 6-2, 200, Sr.
DB, Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside, 6-0, 165, Sr.
DB, Alex Bullock, Om. Creighton Prep, 6-2, 190, Sr.
P, Patrick Foley, Om. Creighton Prep, 6-3, 200, Sr.
* — denotes captains
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR, Kaden Helms, Bellevue West, 6-5, 205, Jr.
WR, Jackson Alexander, Gretna, 6-2, 190, Sr.
OL, Nolan Olafson, Millard South, 6-2, 280, Sr.
OL, Kekoa Chai, Bellevue West, 6-0, 285, Sr.
OL, Henry Rickels, Bellevue West, 6-4, 260, Jr.
OL, Chase Emsick, Elkhorn South, 6-3 290, Jr.
OL, Sam Sledge, Om. Creighton Prep, 6-3, 240, So.
QB, Zane Flores, Gretna, 6-2, 190, So.
B, Jimmy Quaintance, Millard North, 6-3, 185, Sr.
B, Nathan Pederson, Millard West, 5-9, 165, Jr.
B, Jack Stessman, Om. Creighton Prep, 5-11, 180, Jr.
K, Cole Lammel, Millard South, 5-10, 165, Sr.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL, Caden Camese, Bellevue West, 6-2, 285, Jr.
DL, Joey Glogowski, Om. Creighton Prep, 5-11, 190, Jr.
DL, AJ Rollins, Om. Creighton Prep, 6-6, 220, Sr.
DL, Will Hurtado, Omaha Westside, 6-0, 210, Jr.
LB, Bo Wieseler, Elkhorn South, 5-11, 205, Sr.
LB, Tommy Connelly, Omaha Westside, 5-11, 160, So.
LB, Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South, 6-2, 205, Sr.
LB, Tony Militti, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-1, 200, Sr.
DB, Blake Closman, Millard North, 5-10, 185, Sr.
DB, CJ Lilienkamp, Bellevue West, 6-0, 180, Sr.
DB, Gage Stenger, Millard South, 6-3, 190, Sr.
P, Trevor Marshall, Gretna, 6-2, 200, Sr.
COACHES HONORABLE MENTION
Bellevue East: Preston Welch, William Foster. Bellevue West: Luke Johannsen, Ryan Rogers, Jayden Roberts, Treyvon Jones, Arden Jenkins. Elkhorn South: Koy Wilke, Carter Richardson, Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Joey Falk, Cole Ballard, Trevor Winterstein, Guy Hunt, Sam Hoskinson, Dominic Hooker, Dilan Krause, Gabe Whitten, Maverick Noonan, Ben Warren, Jaxson Jorth, Zack Michener, Ethan Diedrichsen, Carsen Crouch, Blake Daly, Ben Morrow, Will Skradis, Ben Uhl, Kyle Salanoa. Gretna: Jacob Taylor, Mick Huber, Keaton Soucek, Gabe Melton, Arian Garcia, Mason Heckenlively, Tanner Hall, Breken Heimen, Connor Edwards. Millard North: Noah Boganowski, Craig Marshall, Kris Bogue, Jason Cox, Connor Minturn. Millard South: Antrell Taylor, Jake Gassaway, David Braun, Gage Mack, Michael Harding, Zane Stenger, Luke Irvine, Lance Rucker, Connor Hoy, Zack White, Christian Nash. Millard West: Brecken Wallace, Will Ekborg, Ryan Kocovsky, Kaden Williams, Nick Weigent, Tony Failla, Tyler Craft, Colton Andrews, Tyler Jett, Nick Brokaw, Charlie Aniello, Ty Kalb, CJ Ziemba, Caleb Steinbaugh, Chris Ahl, Evan Meyersick, Dustin Hatch, Noah Rookstool, Chase Hultman, Trace Thaden, Josh Churchill. Omaha Creighton Prep: Max Kobs, Joe Krawczyk, Sam Meysenberg, AJ Collins, Michael Barrett, Max Sanders, Ryan Kearney, Dylan Hulbert, Cole Jarrett, Nathan Dostal, Jack Francl. Omaha Westside: Brett Thorell, Jack Wimmer, Jack James, TJ Ingram, Grant Guyett, Ty Kiefer, Bo Lucas, Will Bauerly, Raoul Kolani. Papillion-La Vista: Luke Lindenmeyer, Kaden Johnson, Jacoby Hurst, Hunter Foral, Jared Jasinski, Luke Guzman, Joey Hylok, Alec Blevins, Justin Wallace, Cole Price, Zeke Kinsey. Papillion-La Vista South: Zach Circle, Jackson Horn, Devyn Jones, Will Castaneda.