Past two state champions well honored on All-Metro Conference football teams

A mostly all-senior, All-Metro Conference team could be foreshadowing, as it did the past two years, next year’s state champion.

Last year, it was Omaha Westside with the most non-seniors on the All-Metro first team. The Warriors this year won their first state title since 1982 and earned six of the 24 first-team spots.

Two years ago, Bellevue West was the team with the most All-Metro juniors and the Thunderbirds went on to a record-setting 2019 championship season.

Two of the four juniors this year are from Bellevue West. Add in the second team, and the Thunderbirds have five selections to lead them toward a second title in three years.

Westside has defensive back Avante Dickerson as a rare three-time selection. Repeat picks are quarterback Cole Payton and lineman Cade Haberman. First-time choices are linebacker Ben Radicia, defensive back Koby Bretz and junior running back Dominic Rezac.

Bellevue West’s four first-teamers are senior receiver Keagan Johnson, junior tight end Micah Riley, junior running back Les Richardson and linebacker Jack McConnell. Five Thunderbirds are on the second team, including juniors Kaden Helms, Henry Rickels and Caden Camese.

Johnson and Payton are the All-Metro honorary captains.