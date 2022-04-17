Patterson: A little Easter egg hunt for high school baseball's hidden gems so far this season

In today’s vernacular, an Easter egg is a hidden message.

So let’s get into the holiday spirit and talk about some Easter eggs that can be found over the first half of the baseball season.

» Omaha Creighton Prep wins the Metro Conference tournament

Easter Egg: The Junior Jays missed state last year and this team wants to make amends. A 5-0 record against teams from St. Louis and Kansas City reaffirm the thought this Junior Jays team is solid.

» Elkhorn South loses the Metro tourney final to Prep 18-0

EE: The Junior Jays were certainly the better team Saturday night, but the Storm deserve credit for making the final of this tough tourney. Playing its sixth game in a week finally took a toll on the Elkhorn South pitching staff.

» Lincoln Southwest wins the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament

EE: The Silver Hawks have flown under the radar to this point but an impressive win over Lincoln East in the semifinals and another over Kearney will change that. I can’t help but think that somewhere, former coach Doug Kaltenberger is smiling.

» Bellevue West reaches the Metro tourney semifinals

EE: The Thunderbirds graduated 12 from last year’s squad and got off to a 2-6 start but coach Jason Shockey has his young team playing much better, as recent wins over Prep and Millard South would indicate.

» Millard West, Fremont lose games in the final inning on walk-off balks

EE: Is there any more painful way to end a game? It seems umpires are cracking down on this more and more at the high school level, so pitchers beware.

» Fremont High and Fremont Bergan, co-op schools since 1997, will now play as the Fremont Tigers instead of the Bergan Knights

EE: It’s somewhat strange watching the black and gold Tigers’ colors on display instead of the Bergan green. But one thing that hasn’t changed under head coach Jeff Hayden is this team’s success, as Fremont’s 9-3 record would attest.

» Defending state champion Millard South is 13-4 over the first four weeks

EE: The Patriots have pieced it together despite the absence of injured front-line pitchers Nate Moquin and Braden Sweet. Credit to coach Greg Geary and his staff for getting their team to move on from this early-season disappointment.

» Longtime Millard West coach Frank Ryan finally had his No. 3 jersey retired at the school

EE: The ceremony had been rained out three times before — dating to 2019 — but the jersey retirement finally took place. Ryan, now an assistant at Omaha Burke, then watched his new team rise up and post a 9-7 road win over the Wildcats.

» Elkhorn reaches the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament final

EE: It’s been a tough season for the perennial Class B power — a 0-5 start didn’t help — but tourney wins over Waverly and Norris before a loss to Elkhorn North in the final show this team still has some fight.

» The weather is supposed to warm up this week

EE: Hallelujah. Props to the fans for coming out and supporting their teams despite being wrapped up head to toe in blankets, sleeping bags and anything else to fight the cold.

Happy belated Easter, everyone.

Ratings update

On the strength of its march through the Metro tourney, Prep is back on top of the overall ratings.

The Junior Jays went 4-0 last week but still need to complete a game against Elkhorn South that was suspended Tuesday. With a very strong wind blowing out that night, the Storm held a 16-13 lead in the fourth inning.

Note that the state record for most runs by a losing team is 18.

New teams to the ratings this week are Lincoln Southwest, Bellevue West and Elkhorn.

Top games this week

Class A — Monday: Millard North at Kearney; Lincoln Southwest at Millard South. Tuesday: Millard South at Bellevue West; Millard West at Gretna; Lincoln Southeast at Fremont (Schilke Field). Wednesday: Millard North at Millard West; Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East (Den Hartog). Thursday: Kearney at Omaha Creighton Prep (2); Millard South at Fremont (Schilke Field). Thursday-Saturday: Monarch Invitational.

Class B — Monday: Norris at Elkhorn South. Tuesday: Bennington at Elkhorn South. Friday: Omaha Skutt at Omaha Gross.

