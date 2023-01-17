Patterson: A look back at the state’s second-highest scoring game in Nebraska girls basketball history

I went to see Bellevue West play Millard South the other night and an NBA game broke out.

Not exactly, but the 93-91 score sure seemed that way.

Let’s take a look back at the state’s second-highest scoring game in Nebraska girls basketball history and see just how that final soared so high.

First quarter: The rematch between the Metro holiday tournament finalists starts off on a fairly quiet note as the host Patriots hold a 12-11 lead after one period. The score was only 55-53 on Jan. 2 when the host Thunderbirds prevailed.

Second quarter: Millard South, which entered the game riding a 54-game home win streak, extends its lead to 34-27 at halftime. UNO pledge Cora Olsen has 17 points for the Patriots.

Third quarter: Both teams are starting to find the range, to the delight of the crowd. The Thunderbolts are 9 for 12 from the floor while the Patriots are 9 for 11 as the score climbs to 63-53 entering the fourth.

Fourth quarter: Now it’s getting crazy as the fouls have piled up, sending both teams to the line almost every trip down the court. They combine for 68 points as the game doesn’t end until Bellevue West’s Kenzie Melcher sinks a long trey at the buzzer.

Those 184 points are the most ever by two Nebraska girls teams in regulation play. The only game that went higher was the 189 points scored by Omaha Westside and Bellevue West in 2008 when the Warriors won 98-91 in double overtime.

If you’re wondering about boys’ high-scoring games, there have been several that have exceeded the 200-point mark. The leader is Wakefield’s 119-107, triple-overtime victory over Hartington in 1994 that combined for 226 points.

The Class A boys record is 222, a number achieved when Omaha Burke defeated Bellevue West in double overtime 112-110 in 1993.

Getting back to the girls, Olsen finished with a career-high 35 points to pace the Patriots. She scored 16 in the fourth quarter, sinking five baskets and going 6 for 7 from the free-throw line.

Khloe Lemon chipped in 25 points and Mya Babbitt added 24 for Millard South, which sank 31 of 36 foul shots.

Naomi White paced Bellevue West with 28 points. Ahnica Russell-Brown had 27 for the Thunderbirds, who had defeated Millard West 39-37 just two days earlier.

Combined, the teams were 51 of 60 from the free-throw line. Bellevue West shot 56% from the field while Millard South shot 68%.

It was a fun game to cover, though both coaches downplayed the offensive fireworks while mentioning the lack of defense – especially in that wild second half that produced 123 points.

The best quote of the historic night came from Bellevue West coach Dane Bacon, who looked spent after the game.

“It’s not very often that you score 91 points and lose,” he said.

You got that right.

Down memory lane: That 98-91 Westside win over Bellevue West from 2008 also had its share of high scorers.

Sophomore Sarah Nelson led the Warriors with 33 points and 21 rebounds. Shelly Martin scored 21 and Kelsey Anderson had 20.

The Thunderbirds were led by Emily Hauder, who scored 27. Alexis Akin-Otiko and Myhiah Dotzler each had 20.

Ratings update

Tough wins over ranked foes Bellevue West and Lincoln Pius X (53-51) are enough to lift Millard South back into the overall No. 1 position.

Bellevue West moves up to No. 2, followed by the Class B pair of Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn North. Millard North, which defeated ranked opponents Omaha Central (62-56) and Lincoln East (69-44), is fifth.

In addition to the Patriots climbing into the top Class A position, there’s a new No. 1 in Class C-2. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic defeated previous No. 1 Fremont Bergan to advance to the top.

Other No. 1’s holding their ground are Skutt (Class B), Bridgeport (C-1), Maywood-Hayes Center (D-1) and Shelton (D-2).

Ninemire moves up

Congratulations to Douglas County West coach Russ Ninemire, who moved into second place on the all-time coaching wins list.

The longtime Sandy Creek coach has 625 wins, moving him past Freeman’s Ken Cook (623) for second place. The Falcons recently defeated Columbus Lakeview to boost Ninemire past Cook.

Former Lincoln Southeast and Crete coach John Larsen, who retired in 2022 with 638 wins, leads the way.

Santo nets 400th: Congrats also are in order for Falls City Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo, who recently posted career victory No. 400.

Santo, in his 17th season with the Irish, is 10th in wins among active coaches. Sacred Heart, the defending Class D-2 champion, is coming off a championship run through the Mudecas tournament.

Statistics needed

Class A, Class B and Omaha-Area coaches who do not update their statistics on MaxPreps need to submit updated statistics by Wednesday.

Those stats should be emailed to mike.patterson@owh.com.

Top games this week

Class A – Tuesday: Millard West at Bellevue East; Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln East. Thursday: Millard South at Millard West; Omaha Central at Omaha Marian.

Class B – Tuesday: Norris at York. Thursday: Waverly at Wahoo. Friday: Sidney at Gothenburg.

Class C-1 – Tuesday: Wahoo Neumann at Omaha Central; Columbus Scotus at North Bend. Saturday: Glenwood (Iowa) vs. North Bend (at Sokol Arena).

Class C-2 – Thursday: Ponca at Crofton; Oakland-Craig at North Bend. Friday: Fremont Bergan at Columbus Scotus.

Class D-1 – Tuesday: Elmwood-Murdock at Lincoln Parkview. Friday: SEM at Silver Lake. Saturday: Hartington Cedar Catholic at West Point GACC; Centura at Centennial.

Class D-2 – Tuesday: BDS at McCool Junction; Lewiston at Johnson-Brock; Auburn at Falls City Sacred Heart. Saturday: Howells-Dodge at Pender.

Photos: Bellevue West faces Millard South