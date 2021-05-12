Patterson: A lot of deserving baseball teams didn't make the state tournament

During a Class A baseball season in which parity was the ongoing buzzword among coaches, it’s unfortunate only eight can go to state.
It will be strange not seeing many of the usual suspects there. It’s been 30 years since neither Omaha Creighton Prep (39 trips to state) nor Omaha Westside (35 trips) was part of the tournament.
This year they’re both staying home.
Here’s a look at several teams that came up just short of the tourney (along with the number of wins each had over state-bound teams):
» Millard North (5): The Mustangs rode a strong pitching staff to a 20-win season. Senior Jackson Ramsey fanned 16 in a win over state tourney-bound Fremont Bergan.
» Papillion-La Vista (2): The Monarchs finished as the runners-up in the late-season Bellevue West tournament but a district semifinal loss against Omaha Burke sealed their fate.
» Elkhorn South (5): The Storm were slowed by injuries early in the season but finished strong, winning eight in a row before losing to No. 1 Millard South 8-6 in the A-1 district final.
» Omaha Westside (6): The Warriors and first-year coach Otis Seals reached the final of two of the season’s toughest tourneys, the Millard West Invitational and the Don Kraft/Millard South Invite.
» Omaha Creighton Prep (4): The Junior Jays had an up-and-down season but shut out 2019 state champ Millard West twice just before losing to upset-minded Columbus in districts.
» Lincoln Southeast (6): The Knights won the late-season Bellevue West Invitational but saw their season end when Elkhorn South rallied for a 12-11 district semifinal victory.
» Lincoln Pius X (4): An under-the-radar team most of the season, the Thunderbolts shut out Westside in districts before being eliminated by second-ranked Bellevue West.
» Omaha Burke (1): The Bulldogs had their moments during a 12-win season, stepping up to defeat Papio in an A-5 district semifinal.
» Gretna (3): The Dragons also could be troublesome, posting wins against Millard West and Class B powers Norris and Elkhorn.
» Lincoln North Star (4): The Navigators handed top-ranked Millard South its first loss and knocked off host Fremont Bergan in an A-6 district semifinal.
Other teams that deserve mention are Kearney, Omaha Central and Omaha South. The Bearcats won 14 games, the Eagles posted a rare win over Prep and the Packers went 15-15 after going 3-17 in 2019.
Non-state tourney teams from Class B that finished over .500 were Omaha Roncalli, Waverly, Seward, Adams Central, Plattsmouth, Wayne and Elkhorn Mount Michael.
Ratings update
Millard South remains the overall No. 1 after capturing its district title. The Patriots will ride a 14-game win streak into the state tourney.
Rounding out the top five are Bellevue West, Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln East and Millard West.
Hastings has won 11 in a row and will head to state as the top team in Class B, though the Tigers are sure to be challenged by several strong contenders. That group is led by No. 2 Norris, which won its last five games by a combined score of 65-13.
Columbus is back
While it’s true Columbus qualified for state for the first time since 1953, it should be noted the Discoverers have not been competing in varsity baseball that entire time.
The school dropped the sport for several years but resumed playing in 1999.
Still, the Discoverers’ return for the first time in 68 years is one of the state tournament’s best stories.