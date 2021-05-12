Patterson: A lot of deserving baseball teams didn't make the state tournament

During a Class A baseball season in which parity was the ongoing buzzword among coaches, it’s unfortunate only eight can go to state.

It will be strange not seeing many of the usual suspects there. It’s been 30 years since neither Omaha Creighton Prep (39 trips to state) nor Omaha Westside (35 trips) was part of the tournament.

This year they’re both staying home.

Here’s a look at several teams that came up just short of the tourney (along with the number of wins each had over state-bound teams):

» Millard North (5): The Mustangs rode a strong pitching staff to a 20-win season. Senior Jackson Ramsey fanned 16 in a win over state tourney-bound Fremont Bergan.

» Papillion-La Vista (2): The Monarchs finished as the runners-up in the late-season Bellevue West tournament but a district semifinal loss against Omaha Burke sealed their fate.

» Elkhorn South (5): The Storm were slowed by injuries early in the season but finished strong, winning eight in a row before losing to No. 1 Millard South 8-6 in the A-1 district final.