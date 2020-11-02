Patterson: Adams Central defeats volleyball powerhouse to make first trip to state since '88

Many of Saturday’s district finals played out as expected, but there was a major exception in Class C-1.
Adams Central upset Grand Island Central Catholic to earn a berth at state. With no wild cards below Class A, the Crusaders — who have been to the tournament 32 times, third most of any school — will be staying home.
History wasn’t on the side of the Patriots, who hadn’t qualified for state since 1988. They were playing at GICC and were coming off a subdistrict final loss to Kearney Catholic.
The Crusaders have won 10 state titles, including the C-2 championship last year. Central Catholic is coached by Sharon Zavala, who leads the state with 1,088 wins.
None of that mattered Saturday as coach Libby Lollman’s squad dropped the first set before roaring back to win the next three.
“It’s big for our program,” she said. “We knew that we had a good team this year, and we’ve played a tough schedule, so I felt like we were ready.”
The Crusaders took the first set 25-19, but Lollman said her team went on a late run to make the score respectable. The Patriots then won the next three sets 25-22, 26-24, 25-23.
“We were able to hold onto that momentum,” Lollman said. “We felt going into districts that we were underrated, and our girls went out and proved it.”
Senior Caitlyn Scott led the way with 20 kills, and junior Jessica Babcock had 13. Sophomore Lauryn Scott had five aces, and junior Chelsey Wiseman dished out 41 assists.
Lollman, in her second season as coach at the Hastings school, played at Hastings St. Cecilia. Her Hawkettes often competed against GICC, which has been coached the past 46 seasons by Zavala.
“When it was over, Sharon congratulated our team,” Lollman said. “She was very gracious, and she wished our team luck at state.”
The Patriots have another big test in the tournament’s first round Wednesday, when they’ll play undefeated Wahoo. Lollman said her team looks forward to the next challenge.
“You see that 1988 on the banner at school, and you know it’s been a long time since we’ve been to state,” she said. “We’ve been waiting 32 years, so it’s definitely a great thing for our program and a real tribute to our girls.”
Central Catholic isn’t the only state tournament regular who didn’t qualify this year.
Omaha Marian (33 trips), Columbus Scotus (31) and Ogallala (30) also won’t be making the trip to Lincoln. Marian and Ogallala lost in district finals, while Scotus fell in a subdistrict final.
This will be the second straight season Marian will miss the tourney after a string of 18 straight appearances from 2001 to 2018.
Not missing out
Kudos to Grand Island Northwest, which tied a state record by earning its 20th straight trip to state.
The Vikings’ string ties the marks by Bellevue West (1987-2006) and Lincoln Pius X (1995-2014). Northwest’s streak began in 2001 and was extended when the Vikings defeated Seward in the District B-8 final Saturday.
Another milestone
Congratulations to Norris coach Christina Boesiger, who recently picked up career victory No. 400.
Boesiger, in her 21st season, scored the milestone in a subdistrict victory over Crete. The Class B Titans are 27-4 and qualified for state for the 22nd time.
