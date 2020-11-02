Patterson: Adams Central defeats volleyball powerhouse to make first trip to state since '88

Many of Saturday’s district finals played out as expected, but there was a major exception in Class C-1.

Adams Central upset Grand Island Central Catholic to earn a berth at state. With no wild cards below Class A, the Crusaders — who have been to the tournament 32 times, third most of any school — will be staying home.

History wasn’t on the side of the Patriots, who hadn’t qualified for state since 1988. They were playing at GICC and were coming off a subdistrict final loss to Kearney Catholic.

The Crusaders have won 10 state titles, including the C-2 championship last year. Central Catholic is coached by Sharon Zavala, who leads the state with 1,088 wins.

None of that mattered Saturday as coach Libby Lollman’s squad dropped the first set before roaring back to win the next three.

“It’s big for our program,” she said. “We knew that we had a good team this year, and we’ve played a tough schedule, so I felt like we were ready.”

The Crusaders took the first set 25-19, but Lollman said her team went on a late run to make the score respectable. The Patriots then won the next three sets 25-22, 26-24, 25-23.