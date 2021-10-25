Patterson: After first Metro final appearance since 1985, Westside sets sights even higher

A runner-up finish in last week’s Metro Conference tournament has Omaha Westside coach Korrine Bowers thinking even bigger things could be on the horizon.

“Making the final was a definite step in the right direction for our program,” she said. “I didn’t think it would happen this fast, but we’ve made great progress.”

Bowers, in her fourth season as coach, has turned things around at a school that has had limited volleyball success. The Warriors hadn’t reached the Metro final since 1985 and haven’t been to the state tournament in almost 20 years.

A strong returning nucleus and the addition of key transfers have helped put Westside in a great position heading into the postseason. The Warriors will host a district semifinal Tuesday, and a win would allow them to host the district final Wednesday.

“I was 7 the last time we made it to the Metro final, and none of our players were born the last time we went to state,” Bowers said. “It’s a credit to all of the hard work this team has put in.”

The Warriors took one set off top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South in that Metro final but lost in four. It was the fourth set the Titans, ranked third nationally, have dropped all season.