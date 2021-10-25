Patterson: After first Metro final appearance since 1985, Westside sets sights even higher

A runner-up finish in last week’s Metro Conference tournament has Omaha Westside coach Korrine Bowers thinking even bigger things could be on the horizon.
“Making the final was a definite step in the right direction for our program,” she said. “I didn’t think it would happen this fast, but we’ve made great progress.”
Bowers, in her fourth season as coach, has turned things around at a school that has had limited volleyball success. The Warriors hadn’t reached the Metro final since 1985 and haven’t been to the state tournament in almost 20 years.
A strong returning nucleus and the addition of key transfers have helped put Westside in a great position heading into the postseason. The Warriors will host a district semifinal Tuesday, and a win would allow them to host the district final Wednesday.
“I was 7 the last time we made it to the Metro final, and none of our players were born the last time we went to state,” Bowers said. “It’s a credit to all of the hard work this team has put in.”
The Warriors took one set off top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South in that Metro final but lost in four. It was the fourth set the Titans, ranked third nationally, have dropped all season.
“They’re No. 1 in the state for a reason,” Bowers said. “Still, it was really exciting to see the support we got in that final from the Westside community.”
Bowers’ squad has played well since a 10-9 start. The Warriors tweaked their lineup and have gone 13-2 since, climbing to No. 4 in the Top 10.
“We had just lost a couple of tough five-set matches,” the coach said. “I felt if we were going to make some changes, that was the time.”
It started when 5-foot-11 senior Madi Siebler moved from setter to outside hitter. Junior Jocelyn Healy, who had been the libero, shifted to setter.
“Madi is a team captain and has a team-first mentality,” Bowers said. “It’s given us a more balanced attack and made us more difficult to defend.”
That attack is led by Bellevue West transfer Destiny Ndam-Simpson, a Hawaii commit who is second in Class A with 412 kills — 21 coming in the Metro final. Samantha Laird has 291 kills and Siebler 164.
Healy has 685 assists, middle hitter Kensington TeKrony leads Class A with 99 blocks, and Ndam-Simpson and Healy each have 412 digs.
While Westside is two wins from state, Bowers said her team has its sights on something even bigger.
“At the start of the season, the girls were encouraged to dream crazy and write down what they hoped to achieve,” Bowers said. “They all want a state championship, which is something we’ve never had here.”
Reaching the Metro final makes Bowers believe anything is possible.
“These last two weeks are going to be awesome,” she said. “It’s going to be fun because there are a lot of teams playing at a very high level.”
Postseason upon us
The Class A district finals will be Wednesday night, with the seven district champions and one wild card qualifying for state.
Subdistrict finals in the other classes will be contested early this week, with the district finals scheduled for Saturday.
The four-day state tournament begins Nov. 3 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
