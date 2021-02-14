Patterson: After record-breaking 627th win, Crete coach John Larsen sets sights on Class B title

Now that he’s the state’s all-time leader in girls basketball wins, John Larsen is looking to the future.
For his Crete Cardinals, that’s the hope of a second straight Class B title.
Larsen moved to the top of the coaching list Friday night in Crete’s 38-26 home win over Aurora. That victory was No. 627, moving him past retired Freeman coach Ken Cook.
“It was a special night, for sure,” Larsen said. “The past couple of days I’ve been hearing from a lot of my former players.”
Larsen won 560 of those games and nine Class A titles at Lincoln Southeast. He stepped away from the game for seven years before he was convinced to come out of retirement in the summer of 2018.
The Cardinals won 21 games two years ago before going 27-1 last year, securing the program’s first state title in almost 40 years. Those teams were led by all-stater Morgan Maly, who is now playing at Creighton.
There were those — myself included — who thought Crete might take a step back this season after Maly’s graduation. But the Cardinals have responded with a 19-2 season and a No. 3 Class B rating.
“We’ve been playing tough defense,” Larsen said. “And we’re doing just enough offensively to win games.”
The coach added that his march toward the record has been the only thing that has affected his team’s focus this season.
“I think it was getting to the kids a little bit,” he said. “I saw that Friday night because we didn’t play very well the first half.”
Crete will ride a nine-game winning streak into the postseason. The Cardinals will be competing in the B-4 subdistrict, which also includes second-ranked Norris and sixth-ranked Beatrice.
“Class B has been very tough this year,” Larsen said. “There are six to eight teams that I really believe have a legitimate shot to win it.”
Larsen doesn’t know how much longer he will coach, saying he’s taking it one year at a time. Other active coaches not far behind in career wins include Douglas County West’s Russ Ninemire (607), Gretna’s Jerome Skrdla (574) and Fremont’s Kelly Flynn (564).
Larsen said he’s more concerned with building a great basketball tradition at Crete, the way he did at Southeast.
“We’re seeing some of that already,” he said. “Once you start winning, kids want to be a part of that.”
Ratings update
No movement among the overall top five as undefeated Lincoln Pius X continues to lead the way.
The top slot in Class B continues to be a revolving door, as Elkhorn North returns to No. 1. The Wolves reclaimed that position after Friday’s win at previous No. 1 Norris.
Still holding their top positions this week are Pius (Class A), Malcolm (C-1), Crofton (C-2), Pleasanton (D-1) and Humphrey St. Francis (D-2).
Fischer hits mark
Congratulations to senior guard Kyra Fischer of South Sioux City, who recently surpassed 1,000 points for her career.
She is the 15th player to reach that milestone at the school, which has won a state-leading 12 championships.
Postseason begins
Subdistrict play begins this week for all classes except A.
Class A districts will begin Feb. 22.
The girls state tournament will be held March 2 through 6 at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Top Class A games
Tuesday: Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High. Friday: Omaha Central at Bellevue West; Gretna at Omaha Westside; Lincoln East at Papillion-La Vista. Saturday: Omaha Westside at Millard South; Lincoln High at Gretna.
