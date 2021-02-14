Patterson: After record-breaking 627th win, Crete coach John Larsen sets sights on Class B title

“We’ve been playing tough defense,” Larsen said. “And we’re doing just enough offensively to win games.”

The coach added that his march toward the record has been the only thing that has affected his team’s focus this season.

“I think it was getting to the kids a little bit,” he said. “I saw that Friday night because we didn’t play very well the first half.”

Crete will ride a nine-game winning streak into the postseason. The Cardinals will be competing in the B-4 subdistrict, which also includes second-ranked Norris and sixth-ranked Beatrice.

“Class B has been very tough this year,” Larsen said. “There are six to eight teams that I really believe have a legitimate shot to win it.”

Larsen doesn’t know how much longer he will coach, saying he’s taking it one year at a time. Other active coaches not far behind in career wins include Douglas County West’s Russ Ninemire (607), Gretna’s Jerome Skrdla (574) and Fremont’s Kelly Flynn (564).

Larsen said he’s more concerned with building a great basketball tradition at Crete, the way he did at Southeast.