Patterson: As girls basketball season starts, some top teams wait for the green light

The Titans and Thunderbolts have several players just coming off volleyball season. Both squads reached the state tourney.

“Our athletes will be ready to go,” Psota said. “We understand the (COVID) numbers have been going up, so we’re prepared to wear masks in games if we have to.”

That was a common sight during volleyball season, especially for teams playing in larger cities.

“We’ve worn masks from the start,” Psota said. “So far we haven’t had any issues.”

Both coaches said they want to make sure their teams are ready once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

“We’ve basically been spinning our wheels,” Psota said. “But we have a lot of experience, and I don’t think it will take us long to get going.”

Hagerman said the same goes for the Titans.

“We’ve got some great leaders coming back,” he said. “I think we’ll be ready to roll when the time comes.”

The final word goes to Psota, who is looking for any kind of a silver lining to the situation.