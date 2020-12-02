Patterson: As girls basketball season starts, some top teams wait for the green light

With the season set to start Thursday, some of the state’s top teams continue to play a waiting game.
Schools in Lancaster County have seen their preseason put on hold because of local COVID-19 restrictions announced last month. That includes practices and games, at least through Monday.
It affects half of the Nebraska Top 10 — four Class A Lincoln high schools and Class B Norris.
“The first week was hard because we couldn’t have much contact with the kids,” Lincoln Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. “We were able to do some conditioning and weight training last week, but that’s been about it.”
It’s a big deal at schools like Pius, the defending Class A champion that starts the season atop the overall Top 10. The Thunderbolts return four starters, including Nebraska signee Alexis Markowski.
“It’s a little frustrating when teams 15 to 20 miles away are doing things that we can’t,” Psota said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to get after it soon.”
The same goes for nearby Firth, where preseason Class B No. 1 Norris is going through much the same paces. The Titans also have high hopes, graduating just one player off last season’s state tournament team.
“We’ve talked to the kids about it,” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. “We’re going to do what we can until we get the green light.”
The Titans and Thunderbolts have several players just coming off volleyball season. Both squads reached the state tourney.
“Our athletes will be ready to go,” Psota said. “We understand the (COVID) numbers have been going up, so we’re prepared to wear masks in games if we have to.”
That was a common sight during volleyball season, especially for teams playing in larger cities.
“We’ve worn masks from the start,” Psota said. “So far we haven’t had any issues.”
Both coaches said they want to make sure their teams are ready once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
“We’ve basically been spinning our wheels,” Psota said. “But we have a lot of experience, and I don’t think it will take us long to get going.”
Hagerman said the same goes for the Titans.
“We’ve got some great leaders coming back,” he said. “I think we’ll be ready to roll when the time comes.”
The final word goes to Psota, who is looking for any kind of a silver lining to the situation.
“Maybe we’ll be a little fresher at the end of the season,” he said. “That’s about the only positive that I can come up with.”
Ranked No. 1
A quick look at the six teams that will begin this season ranked No. 1:
Class A: Returning starters for Pius include the 6-foot-3 Markowski, a first-team all-stater who averaged 21 points and 12 rebounds. Point guard Jillian Aschoff, who led the state in assists last season, also is back.
Class B: Norris returns almost everyone from the team that lost in overtime at state to eventual state champion Crete. Senior Brianna Stai averaged 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds.
Class C-1: North Bend graduated four from last season’s state championship squad but still returns some firepower. Sydney Emanuel averaged almost 10 points, and her sister Kaitlyn averaged 8.4 as a freshman.
Class C-2: Crofton returns its top two scorers — Lacey Sprakel and Kaley Einrem — from the team that finished third at state. The Warriors have won eight titles, and only three schools have won more.
Class D-1: Pleasanton went undefeated and won its first state title last season. The Bulldogs also went unbeaten in volleyball this fall to capture the D-1 crown, so there’s something special going on out there.
Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis gets the early nod after finishing as the state runner-up in 2019-20. All-stater Allison Weidner, a Nebraska signee, averaged 25 points last season.
Coaching update
Crete’s John Larsen has moved within 15 of the state’s career win record, held by Ken Cook of Freeman.
Cook finished with 623 wins and 150 losses. Larsen, who coached at Lincoln Southeast for 31 years and led the Knights to nine state titles, has a record of 608-176.
Larsen, who guided the Cardinals to a Class B crown last season in his second year at Crete, also is closing in on second-place Jim Miller. The former Omaha Marian coach ended his career with a record of 619-170.
Other active coaches on the top-10 list are Douglas County West’s Russ Ninemire (fourth with 595), Gretna’s Jerome Skrdla (fifth with 563), Fremont’s Kelly Flynn (eighth with 547) and Kearney Catholic’s Rick Petri (ninth with 519).
