Patterson: As Millard South breaks one record, Crete's John Larsen eyes another

Several storylines going on these days, so let’s take a closer look.

Millard South scores 107

The Patriots can fill it up, and their recent 107-point effort against Iowa power Glenwood — a Class A record — reinforced that fact.

Nothing should surprise us about this team because it has several players who can knock down 3-pointers. Combine that with a relentless full-court press — reminiscent of Bellevue East back in the Chieftains’ heyday — and things can go South for opponents in a hurry.

The Patriots have won eight in a row since a three-point road loss against Omaha Marian. As expected, that setback filled the team with more resolve.

In short, the Patriots seem to be peaking at the right time. Four more regular-season games await and then it’s on to districts.

Larsen closing in

Crete’s John Larsen is one short of the state record for most career coaching wins, a mark that could fall this week.

Larsen sits at 625, one short of the record set by retired Freeman coach Ken Cook. The Cardinals play at Platteview on Tuesday and finish up the regular season Friday at home against Aurora.