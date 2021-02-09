Patterson: As Millard South breaks one record, Crete's John Larsen eyes another

Several storylines going on these days, so let’s take a closer look.
Millard South scores 107
The Patriots can fill it up, and their recent 107-point effort against Iowa power Glenwood — a Class A record — reinforced that fact.
Nothing should surprise us about this team because it has several players who can knock down 3-pointers. Combine that with a relentless full-court press — reminiscent of Bellevue East back in the Chieftains’ heyday — and things can go South for opponents in a hurry.
The Patriots have won eight in a row since a three-point road loss against Omaha Marian. As expected, that setback filled the team with more resolve.
In short, the Patriots seem to be peaking at the right time. Four more regular-season games await and then it’s on to districts.
Larsen closing in
Crete’s John Larsen is one short of the state record for most career coaching wins, a mark that could fall this week.
Larsen sits at 625, one short of the record set by retired Freeman coach Ken Cook. The Cardinals play at Platteview on Tuesday and finish up the regular season Friday at home against Aurora.
That game against Platteview could have been the record-breaker, but Crete’s game Saturday against Blair was postponed by inclement weather.
The top five active coaches and their win totals are Larsen (625), Russ Ninemire of Douglas County West (606), Jerome Skrdla of Gretna (573), Kelly Flynn of Fremont (563) and Rick Petri of Kearney Catholic (528).
Pius gets pushed
Though Lincoln Pius X remains unbeaten, the top-ranked Thunderbolts had a fairly close call Friday night at Lincoln East.
Pius trailed at halftime but did enough in the second half to post a 46-38 win. It was the Thunderbolts’ closest game since a 66-62 win over Fremont on Dec. 22.
Coach Ryan Psota’s squad suffered a late-season loss last year against Omaha Westside but regrouped to finish 26-1 and win Class A. Perhaps this game against East, though not a loss, will have the same refocusing effect.
Krause is sidelined
Omaha Skutt’s hopes for a first state title took a hit when senior center Lindsay Krause suffered a sprained knee at a club volleyball tournament.
The 6-foot-4 Nebraska volleyball recruit was averaging 13 points and 12 rebounds for Skutt, which lost two of three games last week without her.
The SkyHawks are still a quality team without Krause, but it’s difficult to envision Skutt hoisting that championship trophy without the presence of its talented center.
Krause was at Friday night’s home game against Elkhorn North, lending vocal support in the SkyHawks’ 68-53 loss.
Rice’s appeal denied
The appeal for junior Rylie Rice to play the rest of this season for Grand Island Northwest has been denied by the NSAA.
Rice was averaging a team-high 19 points for Grand Island Central Catholic when her mother, Stacia, was relieved of her head coaching duties two weeks ago. The Rice family lives in the Northwest school district, and Rylie is enrolled at that school now.
“She’s a student here and we want to support her," Athletic Director Matt Fritsche said. “I’m sure the family is disappointed, but she’ll be playing for us next year."
Fritsche added that Rice has been allowed to play for the junior varsity and that “she’s probably the best JV player in the state."
New No. 1s
There are two new No. 1 teams in the ratings this week — Class B Norris and Class C-2 Crofton.
The preseason No. 1 Titans return to the top spot following a pair of losses by Skutt. Norris has won nine in a row and plays the SkyHawks on Tuesday night.
The Warriors move to the top after capturing the rugged Mid State Conference tournament title. Previous No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh suffered its first loss of the season last week against Oakland-Craig.
Wildcats net win
It’s been a tough season for Millard West, but the Wildcats scored perhaps their best win of the season Friday night at Omaha Westside.
Effie Golliday hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to boost Millard West to a 47-44 victory over the previously ranked Warriors. The Wildcats turned in another respectable effort the next night, falling on the road at Gretna 43-40.
Coach Marc Kruger said on Twitter that his team could have packed it in and given up but the group has stayed together.
It’s not easy to remain motivated during a season that’s produced few wins, but kudos to Kruger, his staff and the Millard West players for their big weekend.
Top games this week
Class A – Friday: Lincoln East at Lincoln Southwest; Omaha Westside at Omaha Central. Saturday: Fremont at Kearney; Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln High.
Class B – Tuesday: Norris at Omaha Skutt; Blair at Elkhorn North. Thursday: North Platte at Scottsbluff. Friday: Grand Island Northwest at Beatrice; Elkhorn North at Norris.
Class C-1 – Tuesday: Auburn at Syracuse; Ord at Broken Bow; Malcolm at Wahoo. Thursday: Grand Island Central Catholic at Hastings St. Cecilia; Auburn at Lincoln Lutheran. Friday: O’Neill at Ord.
Class C-2 – Tuesday: Pender at West Point GACC. Thursday: Bridgeport at Morrill. Friday: Cross County at Exeter-Milligan.
Class D-1 – Tuesday: Anselmo-Merna at South Loup; Fremont Bergan at Oakland-Craig; BDS at Meridian. Saturday: Pleasanton at Shelton.
Class D-2 – Tuesday: Elgin/Pope John at CWC; South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center. Thursday: Falls City Sacred Heart at Weeping Water.