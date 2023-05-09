Before last Friday, many varsity programs probably weren’t aware of Millard North junior varsity player Pete Steffensmeier.

That has changed dramatically as the baseball community stepped up in support of the sophomore. He remains hospitalized in intensive care with head injuries after colliding with a teammate during a game.

Typical of the ongoing support came from Omaha Westside, which was holding its scheduled fundraiser Monday night at a local restaurant. A percentage of the proceeds went straight to the Steffensmeier family.

“This is not about Westside baseball,” coach Otis Seals said. “It’s about everyone coming together and making sure our players understand that this is something much bigger than the game.”

Several teams have expressed their support on Twitter and donations continue to mount on the GoFundMe page organized by Angie Peters, a member of the Millard North baseball board. With a goal of $5,000, the fund had 438 donations and almost $33,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

“I think that speaks for itself,” Seals said. “Any sort of team rivalries just go away at times like this.”

The play happened late in the JV game between Millard North and host Omaha Creighton Prep. A shallow fly to the outfield led to the collision between right fielder Steffensmeier and the Mustangs’ second baseman.

Peters and Millard North athletic director Keith Maly credited Prep officials for their quick action before the unconscious Steffensmeier was taken to the hospital.

“There was a doctor in the stands and everybody did all of the right things,” Peters said. “At that point, it wasn’t about winning or losing a game.”

Peters added that the Millard North administration also has responded with crisis counselors.

“Everyone has been amazingly helpful,” she said. “We all are just very hopeful for a positive outcome.”

Seals said the showing of support is commonplace among the baseball community. That was evident at the start of the season when Omaha Central’s field at Boyd Park was vandalized and funds were raised.

“There’s a fraternity among the coaches and we’re always in contact,” he said. “This was just a terrible confluence of events, and it didn’t take long before a lot of teams were stepping up.”

Peters said starting the GoFundMe page was a logical first step.

“Everyone has offered so much support,” she said. “We all just want to do something to help.”

Ratings update

Lincoln East remains the overall No. 1 team heading into the state tournament.

The Spartans have won nine in a row, including a 7-3 victory over No. 2 Millard West. East also defeated the defending Class A champion 7-2 on April 7.

Norris takes over the top slot in Class B following an 8-7 win over previous No. 1 Elkhorn North. The Titans also are riding a nine-game winning streak entering the state tourney.

Malcolm holds its No. 1 position in Class C but the Clippers will go to state as a wild card. The co-op of Omaha Concordia, Omaha Brownell Talbot and Lincoln Lutheran defeated Malcolm 4-3 in the C-1 district final.

Collin-Orcutt anniversary

This will be the 50th anniversary of the Collin-Orcutt All-Star Game and American Legion Post No. 1 wants it to be special.

All players who competed in the event over the last five decades are invited to return to Brown Park on Memorial Day for a presentation at 5 p.m. prior to the game.

Legion member Fred Tisdale said players are invited to wear their Collin-Orcutt jerseys — provided they still fit.

Patriots fall short

Millard South, the school with the most state tournament appearances, fell just short of the tourney this year.

The Patriots have been to state 43 times, two more than Prep. Millard South lost to Omaha Burke in an A-5 district semifinal Monday, which allowed Grand Island to snag the final Class A wild card.

The Islanders finished with 43.4286 wild-card points and the Patriots had 43.3939.

Not counting the lost COVID year of 2020, Millard South had been to state 13 straight years. The Patriots have played in the final each year since 2018, winning the championship in 2021.

Back at work

Thanks to colleague Stu Pospisil for holding the fort the past two weeks while I was on sabbatical in Ireland.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime trip and perhaps I’ll write about it someday, but right now there are state tournaments to be played.