Patterson: Battling through injuries, Omaha Westside cracks volleyball top 10

Nothing has slowed Omaha Westside this season.

The volleyball team has endured injuries and offensive scheme changes to go 10-5. The Warriors are ranked No. 6 in Class A and crack the overall Top 10 this week at No. 9.

Coach Korrine Bowers’ squad is coming off an impressive run at the nine-team Allison Weston Invitational. Westside went 3-1, defeating top-ranked Lincoln Southwest along the way.

“As beat up as we are, I was really happy with that,” Bowers said. “Our girls continue to fight.”

The injuries began two weeks ago when senior middle Kensington Tekrony hurt her knee. At the Weston Invite, junior Isabella Lamb sprained her ankle and her younger sister Madeline sprained a ligament in her thumb.

Despite those setbacks, the Warriors made it to the three-team championship bracket Saturday along with No. 1 Lincoln Southwest and No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South. Westside lost to the Titans before handing the Silver Hawks their second loss of the season.

“Credit to our team to come together like that,” Bowers said. “We had other players step up in the middle and we got it done.”

Coming off its first state tournament berth since 2002, the Warriors got off to a strong start in the season-opening Bellevue West Invitational. Westside finished third in the 16-team event, losing only to Omaha Skutt.

Bowers had her team running a one-setter attack to start the year but saw potential problems when opposing squads attacked over setter Audrey Behrens. She then experimented with a two-setter attack but that wasn’t helping big hitters Samantha Laird and Destiny Ndam-Simpson.

The coach then called on last year’s setter — senior Jocelyn Healy — to return to that position. Healy, who had more than 800 assists in 2021, had planned to be this year’s libero.

“I called Jocelyn into my office one day and we talked about her going back to setter,” Bowers said. “She said she would do whatever she could to help the team.”

Playing through all that drama, the Warriors appear back on track. The offense is humming again and the injured players are expected back in time for districts.

The offensive numbers also should increase for South Dakota pledge Laird and Creighton recruit Ndam-Simpson, who had tried her hand at setting the past few weeks.

“It took us a little time to figure things out,” Bowers said. “But I think we’re back on track.”

The Warriors have matches this week against unranked opponents Omaha Westview and Lincoln North Star. Class A No. 5 Gretna pays a visit next week.

“Our team chemistry is good and we’re playing well,” Bowers said. “It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out.”

Ratings update

Little change in the overall Top 10 as Southwest remains on top despite its loss to the Warriors.

The Silver Hawks were declared the winner of the Weston Invitational because their match against Westside went three sets while the other two championship-bracket matches were sweeps.

Millard North slips into the Class A ratings at No. 10. The Mustangs defeated Lincoln Pius X at the Thunderbolt Invitational over the weekend.

In Class B, Bennington jumps three slots to No. 4. The Badgers went 3-0 Saturday to capture the Aurora Invitational.

Getting it right

Props to Papillion-La Vista administrator Scott Curry for figuring out the order of finish at the Weston Invite.

With the top three teams all going 1-1 on the final day, there was some question about who exactly finished first. The assistant athletic director presented the runner-up plaque to Papio South before handing over the championship plaque to Southwest.

Welcome to my world, Scott. With so much Class A parity this season, it’s tough to sort this business out.

Congrats to Conner

Belated congratulations to Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner, who recently picked up career victory No. 700.

That victory came in a three-set sweep of Hershey.

Conner, in her 31st season with the Stars, is fourth all-time among active coaches. She trails only Sharon Zavala of Grand Island Central Catholic, Sue Wewel of Fremont Bergan and Jake Moore of Omaha Marian.

Top matches this week

Class A: Tuesday: Omaha Marian at Bellevue East. Thursday: Lincoln Southwest at Millard West. Friday-Saturday: Lincoln Northeast Invitational.

Class B: Tuesday: Adams Central at Grand Island Northwest. Thursday: Beatrice, York at Seward triangular. Friday-Saturday: Omaha Skutt at Asics Challenge (Chicago).

Class C-1: Tuesday: Omaha Concordia at Bennington; Columbus Scotus at Columbus Lakeview; Grand Island Central Catholic at Kearney Catholic. Thursday: North Bend at Malcolm; Minden at Centura triangular.

Class C-2: Tuesday: Fremont Bergan at Clarkson/Leigh; Bayard at Potter-Dix triangular; Freeman at Falls City Sacred Heart.

Class D-1: Tuesday: SEM at Medicine Valley. Thursday: Overton, Southwest at Alma triangular; Axtell at Cambridge triangular; Diller-Odell at Meridian triangular.

Class D-2: Tuesday: Overton, Shelton at Giltner triangular; Maywood-Hayes Center at Wallace triangular. Thursday: Nebraska Christian at Humphrey St. Francis triangular.