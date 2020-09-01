Patterson: Bellevue West volleyball did something it hasn't done in 14 years

In Saturday’s winners bracket, the Thunderbirds defeated Papio in a quarterfinal. After falling to Class A No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South in a tough three-set semifinal — the final set score was 29-27 — Krajicek’s squad bounced back to defeat Marian.

Bellevue West’s performance is impressive for two reasons — the strength of the tournament field and the youthful nature of the squad. Seven of the 16 teams were ranked, and the Thunderbirds have no seniors and play two freshmen regularly.

“I felt pretty good coming off last year’s (20-16) season," Krajicek. “It seems like every year we’re taking another step forward."

Krajicek, in her seventh season as head coach, said it’s gratifying that her staff is improving the program at its alma mater.

“We want to bring back that great tradition here," she said. “Our girls are going to keep playing hard, no matter what."

The Thunderbirds enjoyed tremendous success over the years, primarily under the leadership of former coach Joanne Kappas. Bellevue West went to state 20 straight years (1987-2006) and won 12 championships — second only to the 15 won by Class C-1 Columbus Scotus.