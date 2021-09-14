Patterson: Bellevue West volleyball starts strong — but schedule's about to get much tougher

“Our schedule in the next week or two is about as rugged as it gets,” Krajicek said. “But after last year, the girls know what it takes to reach state, so I think that’s going to help.”

The former Christina Reicks is in her eighth season as head coach. The former Thunderbird player knows all about the school’s strong volleyball tradition — Bellevue West is second only to Columbus Scotus in state titles with 12.

“We have eight seniors on the team this year,” she said. “They’re all excited about trying to get back to state in their last season.”

Ratings update

Unbeaten Papio South remains atop the overall ratings following wins last week over Lincoln Pius X and Gretna.

The Titans also will compete in the LPS Invitational that begins Friday.

The two new No. 1 teams this week are Class C-2 Clarkson/Leigh and D-1 Mead. The Patriots are undefeated, and the 12-1 Raiders knocked off previous No. 1 Fremont Bergan.

Coaching milestones

Congratulations to Meridian’s Mary Schropfer and North Bend’s Amy Sterup for posting milestone wins.