Patterson: Bellevue West volleyball starts strong — but schedule's about to get much tougher

A 12-2 record is nice, but Bellevue West coach Christina Krajicek keeps it in perspective.
“We’re off to a good start,” she said. “But we know that the nitty-gritty of our schedule is still coming up.”
The Thunderbirds appeared in great shape after reaching state last year for the first time since 2006. Bellevue West was the only tournament team in any class that did not have at least one senior on the roster.
But situations change, and two starters transferred. That included top hitter Destiny Ndam-Simpson, who is now playing at Omaha Westside.
“We’ve moved on,” Krajicek said. “We still have a lot of experience back, and reaching state last year just added to our confidence.”
Leading the attack is senior Kealy Kiviniemi, a Washburn University commit. She was second on the team in kills last year with 272.
Other key returnees are hitters Kayla Eggiman and Kenzie Keith, middles Cara Bond and Heather Fogarty, setter Jayna Hope and libero Presley Liberty. Setter Liv Reitsma, who transferred from Bellevue East, leads the team in assists.
“Our team is in a good place,” Krajicek said. “But we’ve talked about what’s still ahead.”
The Thunderbirds’ schedule this week includes the two-day Lincoln Public Schools Invitational, one of the season's toughest tourneys. Their next three post-tournament matches are against second-ranked Millard West, defending state champion Elkhorn South and top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South.
“Our schedule in the next week or two is about as rugged as it gets,” Krajicek said. “But after last year, the girls know what it takes to reach state, so I think that’s going to help.”
The former Christina Reicks is in her eighth season as head coach. The former Thunderbird player knows all about the school’s strong volleyball tradition — Bellevue West is second only to Columbus Scotus in state titles with 12.
“We have eight seniors on the team this year,” she said. “They’re all excited about trying to get back to state in their last season.”
Ratings update
Unbeaten Papio South remains atop the overall ratings following wins last week over Lincoln Pius X and Gretna.
The Titans also will compete in the LPS Invitational that begins Friday.
The two new No. 1 teams this week are Class C-2 Clarkson/Leigh and D-1 Mead. The Patriots are undefeated, and the 12-1 Raiders knocked off previous No. 1 Fremont Bergan.
Coaching milestones
Congratulations to Meridian’s Mary Schropfer and North Bend’s Amy Sterup for posting milestone wins.
Schropfer picked up career victory No. 500 on Thursday at the Exeter-Milligan triangular. She previously had coached 14 seasons at Lincoln Southwest and guided the Silver Hawks to 11 state tourney appearances.
Sterup, in her 17th season at North Bend, recently scored career victory No. 400 at the Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic. She has guided the Tigers to state twice, most recently in 2017.
Top matches this week
Class A — Tuesday: Gretna at Millard South. Thursday: Millard West at Papillion-La Vista. Millard South at Elkhorn North. Friday-Saturday: Lincoln Public Schools Invitational.
Class B — Tuesday: Norris at Waverly; Adams Central triangular. Thursday: Grand Island Northwest at Waverly. Saturday: Seward Invitational.
Class C-1 — Thursday: Columbus Lakeview at Battle Creek; Wisner-Pilger at North Bend; Oakland-Craig at Wahoo. Friday-Saturday: Gothenburg Invitational. Saturday: Ord Invitational; Logan View Invitational.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Wayne at West Point GACC; Amherst at SEM. Thursday: Alma at Amherst. Saturday: Stanton Invitational; Fillmore Central Invitational; Superior triangular.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: Shelton triangular. Tuesday-Thursday: MUDECAS tournament (at Beatrice). Thursday: Nebraska Christian triangular.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: Humphrey St. Francis at Fullerton; Bloomfield at Wynot. Thursday: South Platte triangular.
Statistics due
Coaches in Classes A and B and the Omaha area are asked to submit updated statistics by Thursday to mike.patterson@owh.com.
If coaches update their stats on MaxPreps, then no action need be taken.
Coaches not on MaxPreps who need a stat sheet should send an email to request one.
Other deadlines are Oct. 7, Oct. 29 and the end of the season.
