Patterson: Bennington the latest victim of postseason heartbreak

As all coaches know, it can be a fine line between reaching the state tournament and staying home.

Unfortunately for Bennington’s Scott Heese, that point was reinforced this week when his Class B Badgers narrowly missed out.

Bennington started 9-1 and followed up three losses by going 6-1 down the stretch, its only late-season setback to Class A power Omaha Creighton Prep. A victory April 28 over Class B No. 1 Norris proved the Badgers were hitting their stride entering the postseason.

Heese’s squad did enough to host one of the six district tournaments, and the Badgers’ first-round opponent was Omaha Roncalli. The Crimson Pride had lost to Bennington 9-5 two weeks earlier, but this game proved to be different.

Roncalli scored a first-inning run and held on to that lead until the bottom of the seventh, when Bennington got it tied. The Crimson Pride eventually prevailed 3-1 in nine innings, forcing the Badgers to hope for a wild-card berth.

Those hopes ended Monday night when Waverly upset Omaha Skutt 4-2 in the B-2 district final. The SkyHawks and Central City/Fullerton/Centura snagged the two wild cards while Bennington missed out.

Skutt finished with 44.1250 wild-card points while the Central City co-op had 43.5909. The Badgers were right behind at 43.4286.

Heese said a win over the Crimson Pride would have moved Bennington up just enough to secure that last berth, but it didn’t happen.

“Roncalli had a great day against us,” the coach said. “They played with a lot of passion and deserved to win.”

The Crimson Pride had their own heartbreak, losing to Omaha Gross 2-1 in the district final.

Heese said it’s disappointing that Bennington came so close. The Badgers defeated four Class B teams heading to state – Norris, Gross, Waverly and Elkhorn North – and Class A tourney participant Elkhorn South.

“When you have to count on other teams, it’s a tough situation,” he said. “You can be in trouble if you don’t take care of what you can control.”

Coming up short of a season-long goal can be personal, and so it is with Heese.

“Our eight seniors believed in each other,” he said. “And every player on our team fought until the last out.”

Making it even more difficult is the relationship that Heese, in his 13th season as head coach, has with his team.

“I’ve known the majority of our kids since T-ball,” he said. “It tugs at the heart, but it’s just one of those things.”

Heese said it’s tough not thinking about what might have been for his squad at state.

“Once you get there, anything can happen,” he said. “If you get rolling in the right direction, you’re hard to stop.”

Heese guided Bennington to a state title in 2019. Following the lost 2020 season canceled by the pandemic, the Badgers went back to state last year.

This year, that won’t be the case.

“It’ll drive you crazy if you think about all of the what-ifs,” Heese said. “We played hard but came up a little short.”

State tourney ahead

The Class A state tournament will begin Friday with four games at Werner Park while the Class B tourney starts Saturday at the same site.

Friday’s games are Millard West vs. Kearney, 10 a.m.; Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South, 1 p.m.; Millard South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 4; and Prep vs. Omaha Westside, 7.

Games Saturday are Norris vs. Waverly, 10 a.m.; Central City/Fullerton/Centura vs. Beatrice, 1 p.m.; Elkhorn North vs. Gross, 4; and Skutt vs. Elkhorn, 7.

Ratings update

Millard West continues to lead the way in Class A, followed closely by Prep.

The Wildcats, the runners-up in 2021, are riding an 11-game win streak heading into state. Millard West won its two district tourney games by a combined score of 25-0.

The Junior Jays won 10 of their last 11, losing only to Millard West 4-3 on April 29. Prep defeated Omaha Central and Papillion-La Vista South in districts to secure its 40th trip to state.

In Class B, Norris jumps back ahead of Omaha Skutt into the top spot. The Titans won their district while the SkyHawks fell to Waverly in the B-2 final.

All-Nebraska: Coaches should have received an All-Nebraska ballot, which is due May 21.

It should be emailed to mike.patterson@owh.com.

Coaches who do not update their statistics on MaxPreps also should submit their final stats by the same day.

