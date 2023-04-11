To say it was a good week for Lincoln East would be an understatement.

The Spartans began with a 7-0 road win over Fremont before moving on to the eight-team Frank Ryan/Millard West Invitational. East defeated Omaha Westside, top-ranked Millard West and No. 4 Elkhorn South to claim the title.

Coach Mychal Lanik’s squad makes a big jump in the ratings this week, checking in at No. 2 – right behind the previously unbeaten Wildcats.

“It was great to see because we’re so young,” Lanik said. “We start one senior and we have no seniors on our pitching staff.”

This had the look of a rebuilding year for the Spartans, who went 27-5 last season and finished third at state. East graduated 10 seniors from that squad, including All-Nebraska pitcher Jalen Worthley.

“Our young guys are buying in,” Lanik said. “It’s been a breath of fresh air to watch them keep improving.”

East started the season with a 5-1 loss against Lincoln Pius X. After four wins, the Spartans suffered a 5-0 home loss March 27 against Grand Island.

Lanik’s team hasn’t lost since, rattling off seven straight wins. That includes the victorious march through the Millard West Invite, capped by victories over the preseason Class A No. 1 and No. 2 squads.

“With all the players we lost from last year, we didn’t really come into the season with high expectations,” the coach said. “And I think we learned some things from our two losses.”

The Spartans’ attack is led by first baseman AJ Evasco and catcher Jeter Worthley. Kansas State commit Evasco is batting .380 with five triples while Michigan pledge Worthley, younger brother of Jalen, is hitting .366.

Juniors Carter Mick and Paul Shortridge have anchored the pitching staff. Mick is 3-0 with a 1.10 ERA while Shortridge is 3-1 and 1.90.

Connor Johnson also has been a key performer on the mound. He shut out Fremont to start the Spartans’ big week and picked up the save in the 6-2 win over Elkhorn South in the invitational final.

Lanik, previously an assistant at Omaha Creighton Prep, said that loss to Grand Island a few weeks ago helped motivate his squad.

“It was really cold that night and we just got outcompeted by a veteran team,” he said. “We had a few good days of practice after that and we’ve kind of gone on from there.”

East, which is seeking its first state championship, returns to action Tuesday in the two-day Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.

“That’s another tough tourney,” Lanik said. “We’ll see if we can keep this momentum going.”

Ratings update

Despite the setback against Lincoln East, Millard West narrowly holds its No. 1 slot in the overall Top 10.

The Wildcats saw their 14-game win streak come to an end in a 7-2 loss to East in the Millard West Invitational semifinals. The Wildcats bounced back to defeat Lincoln Southwest on Saturday to finish third in the tourney.

Newcomers to the Top 10 are No. 6 Elkhorn North and No. 9 Prep. The Wolves move in with the help of a 4-3 win over Bellevue West while the Junior Jays earned their stripes after defeating Millard South.

Elkhorn North moves back to No. 1 in Class B following a loss by previous No. 1 Omaha Skutt against Nebraska City.

In Class C, Malcolm continues to roll along. The No. 1 Clippers are 12-0, though they had a close call in a 5-4 win at Lincoln Christian last Thursday.

Metro tourney

Several conference tournaments will be contested this week, including the Metro Conference.

Play-in games will be Wednesday followed by Thursday’s first round. Quarterfinals will be contested Friday, with the semifinals and final scheduled for Saturday at Elkhorn South.

Statistics needed: Coaches who do not update their statistics on MaxPreps are asked to e-mail updated statistics by Tuesday.

They should be sent to mike.patterson@owh.com.

Top games this week

Class A – Tuesday: Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista South; Omaha Creighton Prep at Millard South. Tuesday-Wednesday: Heartland Athletic Conference tournament. Wednesday-Saturday: Metro Conference tournament.

Class B – Monday-Thursday: Eastern Midlands Conference tournament. Tuesday-Saturday: Trailblazer Conference tournament. Saturday: Omaha Gross at Lincoln Pius X.

Class C – Friday-Saturday: Nebraska Capitol Conference tournament.